Santa Barbara Sheriff Bill Brown is on his way to a fifth term after capturing more than half the vote in Tuesday’s Statewide Direct Primary Election.

Brown received 25,913 votes, or 56.79%, while challenger Juan Camarena won 19,599 votes, or 42.96% out of 49,288 ballots cast, mostly by mail, according to unofficial results released by the County Elections Office on Wednesday.

Brown took an early lead Tuesday night, with roughly half the ballots counted just before 10 p.m. If Brown holds the lead, he will serve the next four years as the county's sheriff-coroner.

Despite having won his past four elections, Brown said it's something he never takes for granted.

"That's the thing about running and being the sheriff, it's like having two full-time jobs," Brown said. "You always don't know until those returns come in."

Of the 49,288 ballots received in the election for sheriff, 4,464 were cast at polling locations. Unofficial election results show only 21% of the 235,212 eligible ballots have been received.

Additionally, 114 ballots, or 0.25% of the vote count, were cast for write-in candidates, according to the Elections Office.

Brown credited his campaign team and Camarena for running what he described as an "aboveboard and "positive" campaign.

Camarena, a 23-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office, challenged Brown on the basis of a demand for change in law enforcement that he recognized over the last several years, promising to reduce crime and create more transparency.

Brown responded by campaigning on his various accomplishments over his 15-year career, including completing construction on the Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria.

Upon entering his fifth term, Brown plans to work on the many "irons in the fire" he has, including addressing any lingering issues with the Northern Branch Jail, if any, and a litany of other projects, including tackling the opioid crisis.

Last month, Brown launched Project Opioid, a collaborative effort between local law enforcement, medical professionals and nonprofit officials to reduce deaths from opioids in the county, including fentanyl.

The sheriff said he will continue efforts around mental health, including with co-response teams, and doing what he can to limit the jail population except in cases where custody is necessary.

In addition, Brown plans to work on recruiting more officers and getting people interested in law enforcement.

"I love what I do and I feel blessed to be here," Brown said.