To find help for storm damages Santa Barbara County residents and business owners can find resources to help with damages and recovery costs from recent major storms by visiting the county website at www.readysbc.org, calling the county helpline at 211, visiting www.disasterassistance.gov/, using the Federal Emergency Management Agency mobile app available at www.fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/mobile-products or calling the toll-free FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362.

Santa Barbara County sustained an estimated $150 million in damage and costs from the recent series of major storms that inundated the area, although the impacts were still being assessed, according to a report delivered Tuesday to the Board of Supervisors.

But some positive news was also reported, and kudos were handed out to elected officials, government workers, private contractors and the National Guard.

“Lake Cachuma, the silver lining, if you will, came up approximately 53 feet during that event,” said Scott McGolpin, Public Works Department director.

Kelly Hubbard, director of the County Office of Emergency Management, told the board that $150 million figure was for public and government infrastructure, with $83 million of that for debris removal alone.

While agricultural damage was still being assessed, she said the current estimate was $35 million.

She said Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster survivor assistance teams were out “knocking on doors” to find residents who sustained damages.

Six local assistance centers set up briefly around the county helped 300 households, she said, and the county planned to set up two disaster recovery local assistance centers by Friday.

The joint federal, state and local assistance centers — one in the North County and one on the South Coast — will serve as one-stop shops to refer residents and business owners to help with rebuilding, permitting, Small Business Administration loans, FEMA and state assistance and other resources.

“We want to urge residents to register with FEMA for any damages,” Hubbard said, adding that included such things as slope failures and access problems. “We know there’s a lot more impacts than what’s been registered, so we want to encourage that.”

Supervisors echoed her plea for residents and business owners to register all damages.

“A lot of people are out there just fixing things — and that’s good, you should fix things,” said 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson. “But just document that and then go on the FEMA’s website or ReadySBC.org or call 211, our help line, to make sure you get the proper reimbursement for those expenses.”

Hubbard said documentation should include photographs and receipts.

McGolpin said his department had been “pretty busy” the previous two weeks.

“The Public Works crews and local contracting community have certainly risen to the occasion since we’ve had this historic rainfall event,” McGolpin said.

He estimated damage to infrastructure at $90 million, with $50 million in debris removal and $22 million in permanent restoration under FEMA funding and $10 million in other federal aid.

About $8 million in storm response work had been completed, is underway or is in the contracting stage, and one-third of the flood control projects has been completed, McGolpin said.

He noted the Randall Road Debris Basin had been completed with the help of National Guard troops “working 24/7.”

McGolpin added crews were also working to get all roads open to at least two lanes in each direction and were coordinating with the County Fire Department to assure emergency access to all residents.

Nelson publicly thanked Congressman Salud Carbajal, state Sen. Monique Limón, Assemblyman Gregg Hart and FEMA Region 9 administrator Robert Fenton for their help, noting they all had visited the 4th and 1st supervisorial districts.

Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino also complimented Guadalupe Mayor Ariston Julian, Police Chief Michael Cash and City Council members for their storm response.

“The mayor was out there in waist-deep water with the police chief themselves in the middle of the night, moving folks out of their yellow-tagged homes,” Lavagnino said.