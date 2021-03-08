Santa Barbara County Superior Court could rule Tuesday on COLAB redistricting petition

A Superior Court is expected to rule Tuesday morning on COLAB’s petition to block the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors from approving the Citizens Independent Redistricting Commission’s plan to hire an attorney the organization says doesn’t qualify to hold the job.
Supervisors are scheduled to consider hiring Fred Woocher of the Strumwasser and Woocher law firm to advise the Independent Redistricting Commission as part of the board’s administrative agenda Tuesday morning, and county counsel is recommending approval.
Last week, attorneys for the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business sent the county a letter demanding the Board of Supervisors announce it did not intend to approve Woocher’s hiring because he falls into four redistricting ordinance categories of disqualification for serving on or as an adviser to the commission.
“They had the chance to do the right thing,” said Andy Caldwell, COLAB executive director. “They didn’t. … This board should avoid even the appearance of impropriety. This is not a board ordinance; this is a voter-approved ordinance.”
After the item to approve Woocher’s hiring was placed on the board’s administration agenda, an emergency request for a writ of mandamus was filed asking the court to block supervisors from taking that action for the same reasons cited in the letter.
The letter and petition say under the ordinance provisions, Woocher is disqualified because he worked for the political committee of an elected official within the last eight years, does not live in Santa Barbara County, is not registered to vote in the county and has not voted in the county in one of the last three general elections.
County Counsel Michael Ghizzoni disagreed with the first assertion.
“We do not believe election defense disqualifies Stormwasser and Woocher,” Ghizzoni said, noting his agenda letter says that, based on his conclusion there is no ordinance conflict, the board has the discretion to approve or deny hiring Woocher.
In a memorandum to the county responding to COLAB’s demand letter, Woocher made the same assertion, claiming work for Farr came outside the eight-year window and was not political in nature.
Both Ghizzoni’s letter and Woocher’s memo address the issue of his firm representing former supervisor Doreen Farr when opponent Steven Pappas challenged the election results after she won a seat on the board.
But neither one addresses COLAB’s allegations that Woocher is a resident of Los Angeles County, where he’s registered to vote and has voted in recent elections.
Caldwell said just the fact that Woocher lives in Los Angeles County would disqualify him under the ordinance provisions.
On the surface, the challenge to Woocher’s qualifications seems to revolve around how the ordinance and the Election Code are interpreted, but Caldwell claimed the issue goes much deeper into an attempt “by progressive activists” to manipulate the commission, which is intended to be nonpartisan and independent.
“They’re trying to control the commission by controlling their advisers,” Caldwell said.
Caldwell said when the County Counsel’s Office sent out a request for qualifications from lawyers, it specifically pointed out the provision barring those who worked for a political committee within the past eight years.
County council originally recommended hiring Neilsen Merksamer “because this is what they do — they draw lines,” Caldwell said of the law firm that specializes in redistricting issues.
“Merksamer clearly had the best proposal, the best service at the best price,” he said.
The petition asks the Santa Barbara County Superior Court to act prior to 9 a.m. Tuesday, and it is on the court docket for that time.
“We think the Superior Court will rule on at least part of this Tuesday morning,” said Ghizzoni, adding the hearing is set for 9 a.m. but might not come up at that time. “When a hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m., it’s wise to pack a lunch.”
Supervisors are scheduled to meet at 9 a.m., and the administrative agenda, consisting of items usually approved in a single vote without comment unless an item is pulled for discussion, is taken up early, usually within 15 minutes.
The board could choose to vote on the item at that time, trail the item until after the court rules, continue it to a future meeting or take some other action.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.