A new Santa Barbara County Superior Court judicial order issued Monday temporarily suspends all jury trials that have not commenced until later this month due to rising cases of COVID-19.

The order, which was issued by Presiding Superior Court Judge Gustavo Lavayen, is only applicable to trials that have not commenced, or when a jury hasn't been sworn in and doesn't affect trials in progress.

The status of jury trials currently in progress will be decided by their presiding judges on a case-by-case basis, according to the order.

The omicron variant of the coronavirus and Public Health Department statistics showing increasing hospitalizations and infections were cited in the order.

"Considering the ease of transmission of the omicron variant, conducting jury trials would unduly endanger court personnel, litigants, attorneys, jurors and the public, as well as threaten the continuous performance of essential court functions and operations," Lavayen wrote in the order.