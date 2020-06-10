Santa Barbara County supervisors allocate $500K to respond to Floyd death

A total of $500,000 in unallocated funds was set aside to address public demands for reform of the criminal justice system by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors as they approved a $1.19 billion budget Tuesday.

However, the budget hearing is scheduled to continue at 9 a.m. Thursday, when the board could make additional changes based on requests from the community before a final budget adoption.

Board Chairman and 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart proposed creating the so-called “equity fund” from $688,200 of unallocated funds. The remaining $188,200 was allocated to the Division of Animal Services as requested by 1st District Supervisor Das Williams, who hoped it might be used to address the potential closing of the animal shelter in Lompoc.

Another $162,000 was reallocated from the Public Health Department’s reserves to continue the assisted outpatient treatment program another three years.

Supervisors approved the funding allocation, the budget and related actions on a 4-1 vote, with 4th District Supervisor Peter Adam dissenting because he wanted the $688,200 to all be spent on a backlog of deferred maintenance work.

Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino initially made the motion to approve the budget and allocation of money for the equity fund and the assisted outpatient program, but he withdrew it when Williams wanted to give the remaining $188,200 to Animal Services.

Lavagnino didn’t see why Animal Services should get the leftovers when 12 county departments had requests for additional funds.