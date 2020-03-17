Santa Barbara County supervisors allocate another $5M to cover rising cost of Northern Branch Jail

Another $5 million was allocated Tuesday for construction of the Northern Branch Jail, plus another $5.4 million was set aside for contingencies, this fiscal year by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

Up to $5.2 million more is expected to be plugged into next fiscal year’s budget to cover the escalating cost of the facility, county staff said at the meeting in Santa Maria.

Skip Grey, assistant director of the County Community Services Department, said the jail is about 98% complete, with final work expected to be done by June and jail staff and inmates occupying the facility by September.

However, the total cost is expected to balloon from the most recent estimate of $110.9 million up to $119 million or as much as $121 million due to a defunct contractor and a host of other delays and change orders, Grey said.

Jeff Frapwell, assistant county executive officer, said there is enough in the operating fund to loan that money to the project.

But county officials hope a large portion of that increase will be reimbursed by a contractor that went belly-up before finishing work on the new jail being built west of Santa Maria.