Kristine Schmidt, currently serving as the assistant city manager for Goleta, has been appointed the new director of human resources for the County of Santa Barbara.

Schmidt will succeed Maria Elena De Guevara, who will retire from the position in January 2024. Schmidt's selection comes after an extensive nationwide search to find the ideal candidate, she will assume her new role on Jan. 2.

A message announcing the Santa Barbara County board of supervisors approval of Schmidt's appointment highlights the wealth of experience in human resources, particularly in local government settings, she will bring to her new position.

Schmidt said that she is honored by the appointment to become county director of human resources, and that she looks forward to helping attract, develop, and retain top talent.

"It is a privilege to serve this community, and I am committed to fostering a work environment that values employees and promotes their growth and well-being," Schmidt said.

Schmidt has been the assistant city manager for Goleta since 2019. Before that she held various positions in human resources, employee relations, and administrative services for the City of Santa Barbara from 1997 to 2019.

In addition to her extensive professional background, Schmidt holds a juris doctorate from the Santa Barbara College of Law, further enhancing her qualifications for her new role.

For information about the Santa Barbara County Human Resources Department, visit their website at www.countyofsb.org/225/Human-Resources.