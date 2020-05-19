Santa Barbara County supervisors approve two COVID-19 urgency ordinances

Neither of those beach areas have restrooms or parking lots and are considered neighborhood beaches.

The ordinance will become immediately effective for inland portions of the unincorporated areas of the county, but it will have to get a green light from the Coastal Commission before it’s effective in the Coastal Zone.

Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann said she hoped the road commissioner would use discretion in instituting parking restrictions.

Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino questioned where people would go if they are prevented from accessing those beaches, perhaps pushing the problem to other neighborhood beaches.

“I think that this is caused by an unreasonable stay-at-home order and a too-slow incremental back-to-business order,” Adam said.

Supervisors also extended a previous county urgency ordinance banning landlords from evicting tenants for nonpayment of rent if they are unable to pay because of financial problems caused by the pandemic, like the loss of a job or business.

The previous ordinance is scheduled to expire May 31, but the board won’t have another meeting before then, so it was renewed early.

However, it will only become effective if the governor renews his urgency order that blocked tenant evictions or another that gave county’s the authority to take such action.

Darcel Elliott, chief of staff for 1st District Supervisor Das Williams, who brought the ordinance forward with 2nd District Supervisor and Board Chairman Gregg Hart, said the ordinance does not relieve renters of the obligation to pay rent.