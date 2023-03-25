Coming up with incentives that will encourage development of more rental housing and speeding up the planning process were about the only directions the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors gave the Long Range Planning Division during a report on its three-year work plan this week.

The division is already facing a heavy workload, much of which consists of responding to new state laws in addition to the required services and regular business operations, leaving work the county wants to do and leftover projects low on the priority list.

“Well, this is an overwhelming amount of work,” 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann said after hearing the report from Lisa Plowman, Planning and Development Department director.

Plowman’s report put the number of full-time employees needed for long-range planning at 15, even with two and possibly three ongoing projects being delayed one to two years.

“It’s frustrating. It seems this is state-mandate planning, not long-range planning,” 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson said, adding that most of the plans required by the state make things more complicated.

“We need to find a way to get through projects faster,” Nelson said, referring to the time it takes to update and develop new county plans.

Mandated projects include updates to various parts of the County Comprehensive Plan, including the Circulation, Environmental Justice, Housing and Safety elements, which will use up the time of 5.1 full-time employees.

That doesn’t include the Airport Land Use Compatibility Plans’ consistency amendments and Coastal Commission certification, which is to be delayed until 2024-25.

Business operations, which include such activities as budget development and implementation, staff meetings and training, evaluation and performance reviews, process improvement, division administration and providing public information, referrals and outreach and maintaining the website will require 4.2 full-time employees.

Just two full-time employees are assigned to such required services as grant research and applications, agricultural preserve processing and advisory group support, coordination with other agencies, technical support for other departments, the general plan annual report and reviews of legislation, general plan consistency and Santa Barbara County Association of Governments issues.

Nonmandated ongoing and delayed projects from previous work plans, which are assigned 3.7 full-time workers, include such things as the Agricultural Enterprise Ordinance, Climate Action Plan amendments to the Comprehensive Plan, short-term rentals, utility scale solar generation, Williamson Act amendments, Recreation Master Plan, Zoning Ordinance amendments, housing bills implementation, and accessory dwelling units, telecommunications facilities, oil and gas amendments.

First District Supervisor and Board Chair Das Williams said he would like to see some kind of incentives for rental housing, noting that having more rentals would make them more affordable.

He and Nelson both wanted to see processes streamlined to make it easier to provide more rentals.

Supervisors can give direction of that during discussions of the Housing Element, staff said.