Santa Barbara County supervisors ask that governor pull Tri-Counties from So Cal region

Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to send a letter to the governor asking for the Tri-Counties area to be separated from the Southern California region where a new stay-at-home order and other restrictions were implemented Sunday night.
The letter asks the governor to sever Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties from the region after three weeks if their availability of intensive care unit beds is 15% or more, which would relieve them of the stay-at-home order and restrictions on businesses.
County staff told supervisors said Ventura County supervisors approved a similar letter Tuesday morning and San Luis Obispo County is also sending a similar letter to the governor.
Another letter with the same request is being sent to the state’s public health officer from the directors of the public health departments and the public health officers from all three counties, staff said.
Although authorizing the letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom was a staff-recommended action, the decision came after supervisors heard nearly 40 residents urging them to ask for the severance, demand the order be lifted or even openly defy the order.
Public speakers included restaurant owners who said their businesses can’t survive on carry-out and delivery orders, including one who said he has already laid off 80% of his employees.
Speakers said the restrictions are forcing small businesses to shut down permanently or file bankruptcy while allowing large chain stores to continue to do business, and they called the governor’s order draconian, irrational and unconstitutional.
Under Newsom’s new guidelines the state is divided into five regions. Once the availability of intensive care unit beds drops below 15% in a region, within 24 hours the stay-at-home order is implemented, some businesses are closed and the operation of others are restricted regionally.
The Tri-Counties area is lumped in with eight other counties in a region that represents more than half the state’s population and includes the sparsely populated Mono and Inyo counties as well as the densely populated Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties.
While the region’s adult ICU bed availability was 10.9% as of Monday, Santa Barbara County had 32% of its ICU beds available. As of Sunday, a total of 48.9% of ICU beds were available in San Luis Obispo County, although only 12.5% were available in Ventura County, according to the state.
More than 100 residents of rural Lompoc have petitioned the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors to do something about the noise from an adjacent agricultural operation they say is keeping them up all night.
In addition to restricting restaurants to only delivering and serving food to-go, the order shuts down wineries, bars, breweries, distilleries, hair salons, barbershops, personal care services, movie theaters, card rooms, satellite wagering, live audience sports, playgrounds, indoor recreation facilities, museums, zoos, aquariums and family entertainment centers.
Retail businesses, grocery stores and shopping are limited to serving customers at 20% capacity, places of worship and gyms are restricted to outdoor activities and offices must have employees work remotely, with some exceptions for critical infrastructure and essential jobs.
The majority of the supervisors acknowledged the public comment, which initially was limited to 1 minute per person but after a couple of speakers was extended to 2 minutes.
“Some of the names that I heard during public comment … are establishments that everyone here in Santa Maria knows and has been going to for 20, 30, 40 years,” said 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino, adding it was heartbreaking to hear the stories of business owners, especially those with restaurants.
“[The speakers are] simply asking us to follow what our own numbers tell us,” he said. “We have the capacity to continue working through the purple restrictions.”
“We are not going to solve these problems overnight, but we are demonstrably moving forward,” agreed Board Chairman and 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart.
Board Chairman and 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart agreed.
“To me, the public comment was compelling and heart-rendering and wrenching, and the pain and suffering they are going through and the trauma to their lives is real and significant,” said Hart, noting that made it urgent to get the letter to the governor as soon as possible.
But 4th District Supervisor Peter Adam sided with some of the public speakers and asked fellow supervisors to defy the governor’s order.
“I understand there are some risks associated with taking more dramatic action, but I have been objecting to this management strategy from the very beginning,” Adam said. “I think we should refuse to comply with these mandates.”
He added, “At some point, somebody has to say, ‘Enough is enough,’ and it should be us now.”
However, Adam failed to gain support for that course of action and in the end voted with the rest to send the letter.
Series: Recent Santa Barbara County Supervisors coverage
More than 100 residents of rural Lompoc have petitioned the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors to do something about the noise from an …
The Santa Barbara County Jail population has declined since the spring protests over racial equity in the criminal justice system, continuing …
Santa Barbara County health care workers and first responders could begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations as early as mid-December, but it mig…
Agricultural, business and residential electric service customers in Santa Maria, Solvang and unincorporated areas of northern Santa Barbara C…
Santa Barbara County is facing funding shortfalls over the next five years, even in the best of three possible scenarios, as revenues decline …
The wheels will start turning soon on a long-awaited project to help Santa Barbara County farmers develop agricultural tourism activities that…
Santa Barbara County will send a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom asking him to modify the new purple tier requirements in his Blueprint for a Safe…
A new online dashboard giving the public more data on COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County was unveiled Tuesday when the Board of Supervisors took…
Santa Barbara County’s unemployment rate has fallen to about half of its April spike brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s still runni…
Ordinance that would impose fines for violating health officer orders OK'd by Santa Barbara County supervisors on split vote
An ordinance that would allow certain Santa Barbara County personnel to issue citations leading to fines for violating county health officer o…
A consultant’s recommendations for improving cannabis permit and license application management, processing time and customer service are alre…
The Independent Redistricting Commission membership may not reflect the demographics of Santa Barbara County because age, gender and ethnicity…
Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors extended its protection for commercial tenants unable to pay rent because of COVID-19 impacts until …
The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors disagreed, in whole or in part, to all but two of the 12 findings in a highly critical grand jur…
A resolution supporting Proposition 15, which would change the way property taxes are currently assessed on commercial and industrial properti…
Santa Barbara County finished the 2019-20 fiscal year with its general fund $3.8 million in the black, although the surplus was considerably l…
Work is expected to begin soon on developing a long-awaited ordinance to allow Santa Barbara County farms and ranches to host overnight guests…
Attitudes toward the state’s new COVID-19 metrics, county risk classification and blueprint to reopening the economy were divided on the Santa…
County health officer orders would become law and police and other designated officers could issue citations and fines against individuals who…
Santa Barbara County will use reserve funds and issue certificates of participation to pay for upgrading the Laguna County Sanitation District…
Supervisors voted 4-1, with 1st District Supervisor Das Williams dissenting, to approve the business operations and neighborhood compatibility…
Santa Barbara County needs more data tracking in jail population reduction, criminal justice heads say
Santa Barbara County’s criminal justice leaders, speaking at a special Board of Supervisors meeting Thursday, supported expanding diversion pr…
Scoresheets for evaluating applicants for a limited number of cannabis retail storefront licenses will be considered Tuesday when the Santa Ba…
The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors this week approved Land Use and Development Code ordinance amendments in an effort to resolve so…
Santa Barbara County’s process of regulating the cannabis industry was denounced by the 2020 grand jury in a scathing report that says supervi…
More than 90 people told the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors and staff that more must be done to address racism and inequalities in …
A total of $500,000 in unallocated funds was set aside to address public demands for reform of the criminal justice system by the Santa Barbar…
Public safety funding will increase $20.5 million over the amount budgeted for the current fiscal year after the Santa Barbara County Board of…
The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday called for an end to systematic racism and supported peaceful protests in the wake of…
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.