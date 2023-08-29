The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the allocation of $805,337 in Coastal Resource Mitigation Fund grants Tuesday after increasing one staff-recommended land acquisition allocation by $125,000.
The allocations included two to Lompoc area projects, two considered countywide and the rest of the nine grants going to South Coast projects.
Supervisors were enthusiastic about granting the full $100,000 requested by Lompoc Unified School District for the first phase of Cabrillo High School Aquarium’s three-phase Coastal Gallery Project to expand the aquarium.
Lead student curators Joanne Cacho and Wesley Marrs attended the meeting to explain the first phase of the project, which will include designing and installing a 1,200-gallon Cal Coastal Wetlands Exhibit, relocating the blue jellies exhibit and replacing the reef tank with another exhibit in an adjacent area.
Cacho explained the importance of the Wetlands Exhibit to the many students that visit the aquarium every year.
“For many of these students, it’s their first real experience with the ocean, so we want to make sure that we’re emulating everything as accurately as possible,” Cacho said.
Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann pointed out how scientists from the Monterey Bay Aquarium had visited the Carbrillo Aquarium to learn how the students raised jellyfish and got them to breed.
“It is probably one of the neatest aquariums between Long Beach and Monterey,” added 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson.
Hartmann was less enthusiastic about the $42,263 grant staff had recommended for the Lompoc Stormwater System Full Trash Capture Project, which was less than the city’s $65,000 request.
Although she noted the funds will help the city meet its unfunded state mandate perhaps sooner than the 2030 deadline, Hartmann said it might not be the type of project that should be funded by one of the grants.
City officials said the money would help the city evaluate the best type of system to use to prevent any trash from entering the stormwater drains, which empty into San Miguelito Creek and Santa Ynez River and ultimately end up in an ocean estuary.
Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said he was especially supportive of allocating NatureTrack Foundation’s request for $23,074 to purchase four more Trax devices.
Trax is a platform on which a wheelchair can be mounted and uses electrically driven tracks and a control device to allow individuals with disabilities full access to trails and sandy beaches.
Founder and executive director Sue Eisaguirre said the Trax have been used in the North County at Orcutt Hills as well as Oso Flaco Lake and Pismo Beach in San Luis Obispo County and they have allowed three wheelchair users to serve as docents.
“I think that’s just such a change in people’s … their whole quality of life,” Lavagnino said. “Something so simple like that can really change a person’s outlook on life.”
Staff had recommended funding only $375,000 of the $750,000 sought by the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County to use as reimbursement for the organization’s savings that were used to purchase the Gaviota Overlook property within the 3rd Supervisorial District.
By upping the grant to $500,000, the board reduced the $596,777 staff had recommended go to the fund deferral program for future allocations by $125,000.
But Nelson noted the Land Trust might be a better repository for the funds, as it can act more quickly to acquire land that might become available on short notice, as the Gaviota Overlook property did.