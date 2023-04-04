Santa Barbara County supervisors choose to provide nonexclusive ambulance services

After a four-year process to choose an ambulance service provider for Santa Barbara County, the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday chose to reject a recommendation to give the contract to AMR and move to a nonexclusive ambulance system with Santa Barbara County Fire Department taking charge of the service.

In a unanimous vote, supervisors directed staff to come up with amendments to the emergency medical services plan and county code to implement nonexclusive ambulance service using a permit system and to move the Local Emergency Medical Services Agency from the Public Health Department to the Fire Department's jurisdiction.

The decision rejected the staff recommendation to give American Medical Response the exclusive contract, which resulted from the scores on AMR’s and County Fire’s responses to a request for proposals.

AMR scored 2,077.75 points compared to County Fire’s 1,760 points out of a possible 2,300 points in the aggregate results from the five-member RFP Review Panel that evaluated seven areas of services and the organizations.

The review panel consisted of three emergency response professionals from outside the area and two local community leaders, one representing the North County and one representing the South County.

At Tuesday’s public hearing, the board heard from 25 members of the public, many of them local fire department chiefs, both active and retired, but also union representatives, firefighters and paramedics, AMR employees and managers, a former nurse, a mayor, a city councilman, county residents and a representative of 700 homeowners.

All but four supported giving the ambulance contract to County Fire, although several of them also supported a nonexclusive ambulance system with County Fire in charge and providing integrated services.

Among those supporting County Fire as the ambulance provider were Santa Maria City Councilman Carlos Escobedo, Santa Maria interim Fire Chief Bradley Dandridge and Lompoc Fire Chief Brian Fallon.

“They are highly professional, a high-quality service, and they’re looking forward to keep serving our community,” Escobedo said, noting the department would reinvest revenues locally.

Dandridge added County Fire would provide local job opportunities as well.

Fallon, whose city is one of the few nonexclusive service areas in the county, told supervisors his department’s calls had increased by 1,200 over the last 18 months, but no additional ambulances have been added.

He said the department had to call County Fire’s Medical Ambulance 34 for assistance 180 times during that period.

Most of the board seemed to support handing the ambulance service over to County Fire or at least making it a nonexclusive system, which would allow more than one service provider.

But 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said he found himself in a quandary and had a blunt question for County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig: “Why didn’t you score higher?”

Hartwig responded, “I’m troubled by that, to be honest with you,” noting he was satisfied with County Fire’s responses on innovation and integration. “I don’t have an answer for you.”

Lavagnino said he thought County Fire would actually do a better job.

“But, man, I’m struggling to get there, because the [scoring] record that’s out there right now is hard for me to ignore,” he said.

Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann said she felt the county’s hands had been tied on how the request for proposals was structured due to state regulations, which could have led to the scoring disparity.

“My sense is that we have two qualified applicants,” she said, but adding she is ready to support a change and would like to see more transparency about such things as where ambulances are stationed, how quickly they respond to calls and the economics of the service.

Fourth District Supervisor Bob Nelson agreed: “I believe there is a better service model.”

Hartmann made the motion directing staff to return with the proposed EMS plan and county code amendments, and Nelson seconded.

Lavagnino said he would support the motion because more clarification would be provided about how the system would work and the board would hear how involved AMR would be in the nonexclusive system when the proposed amendments are presented.

Hartwig said it would take about eight months to transition to County Fire’s implementation plan.