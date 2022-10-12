When the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors received a consulting firm’s operational and performance reviews of the Social Services and Behavioral Wellness departments Tuesday, the board seemed especially concerned about the impact of unfilled staff vacancies.

But the heads of the two departments generally agreed with all consultant KPMG’s recommendations, and in their responses they said they were already implementing many of them and planning to implement the rest.

They also noted that in many cases the areas KPMG recommended for improvement were impacted by staffing shortages.

Some of KPMG’s recommendations for both departments involved making better use of existing data, as well as improving the data systems, to better manage scheduling as a way to manage workloads given the staff shortages.

Caoimhe Thornton, managing director for KPMG’s analyses, said they found a great disparity between workloads across the Social Services staff, which data analysis could help even out.

Existing data could also improve performance monitoring and encourage continued improvement, the KPMG report said.

“We have a lot of data points in Behavioral Wellness and, as per the recommendations, we’ll be bringing them together in a way that helps us to drive data decision making,” said Toni Navarro, director of the Behavioral Wellness Department.

First District Supervisor Das Williams said he was unclear on whether data-driven solutions would address workload issues entirely or even if there is sufficient staffing.

Daniel Nielson, director of the Social Services Department, said the recommendations will be useful but will become more useful the more fully staffed his department becomes, noting Child Welfare Services has 14 vacancies, or 19% of its staff.

“So assessing who’s doing what, where, and who could be, that helps and that is happening already on a flow basis … ,” he said.

Fourth District Supervisor Bob Nelson said he also was concerned about staffing.

“Staffing is critical,” Nelson said. “It’s a problem across all departments, but specifically [in Social Services].”

He also asked, “What other strategies might be used to ramp up that hiring so we can see that relief sooner than later?”

Amy Krueger, deputy director of Social Services, said a lot of efforts are underway, including working with the Human Resources Department to remove barriers, providing incentives for master’s degree-level staff and allowing employees to obtain master’s degrees while working.

Krueger said of the 14 vacancies, nine were for master’s-level positions and five were for social worker-level jobs.

“There’s a statewide shortage of master’s-level staff,” she said.

Board Chair and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann asked why the Behavioral Wellness Department was hiring individuals as contract workers rather than county staff.

Navarro said that practice mostly involved doctors, psychiatrists and nursing staff who are used to being high-paid and can make more as contract staff than as county employees.

She also noted the housing costs in the county are part of the high cost of living that deters people from living here.

“There is a crisis in our community,” 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart said. “It’s related to housing costs, which with gas prices, just exploded as one of the highest inflationary elements in our economy.”

Thornton said KPMG is seeing difficulty in filling vacancies all across the other counties the company works with.

“I don’t think there is a quick fix, or a silver bullet, from what we’ve seen across our other clients,” she said. “But I think implementing some of the enhancements that we recommend … can help alleviate some of the challenges in the short term.”

The reports were delivered after seven Social Services Department employees spoke of the difficulties of their jobs, the horrible situations they’ve had to deal with, with insufficient resources and relatively low pay.

Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino expressed appreciation for front-line workers expressing the problems they face.

“We’re trying to tackle this,” he told them. “We hear you.”

But Lavagnino added that “we’re talking about a department of 760 positions. That’s larger than probably a lot of counties.”