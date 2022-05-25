A decision on a proposed amendment of the Land Use Development Code ordinance regulating cannabis cultivation permits was pushed into mid-August as a result of changes requested Tuesday by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.
The board voted 3-2 to approve a conceptual motion incorporating the changes into the proposed amendment, then voted 3-2 again to have the staff bring back the revamped amendment at the Aug. 16 meeting.
Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino and 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart dissented in both votes.
Lavagnino didn’t support the amendments because of the impact requiring a conditional use permit would have on cannabis cultivation applicants who have been working, in some cases for years, to meet the requirements for a land use permit.
“I constantly feel like one of the things we’re doing here, that we shouldn’t be doing, is moving the goal posts,” Lavagnino said. “I’m not saying [the amendment] is without merit.”
He said the proposed procedures might have been a good idea four to five years ago, but he said the impact of the changes will be “negligible” and the county “will still have appeals.”
Hart didn’t like the vague definition of what constituted “significant” changes to an approved project, which would be at the discretion of the Planning and Development Department director.
“This is more gray,” Hart said. “A little Groundhog Day-ish, too.”
Currently, a land use permit is required for commercial cannabis cultivation in the inland unincorporated areas zoned AG-2 for agriculture and for areas zoned for manufacturing and can be granted by the planning director.
The proposed amendment would require applicants obtain a conditional use permit, which requires higher application fees, takes more time to process, has more requirements that must be met for approval and places the decision in the hands of the Planning Commission, which has the discretion to impose additional conditions.
Applicants for LUPs who have not received approval for their projects, as well as those who have approved LUPs that are being appealed, would have to convert to applying for CUPs.
Existing operations with LUPs would not have to seek CUPs unless they asked to make changes that would result in new adverse environmental impacts, require additional mitigation measures or result in “significant” changes to the approved project.
Supervisors also wrangled over which projects should be required to have odor abatement plans, with some arguing odor abatement doesn’t work in outdoor grows.
Board Chairman Joan Hartmann, whose 3rd District includes a large number of outdoor cultivation sites, said odor has been a problem since the beginning in Santa Ynez Valley.
“What we’re finding is it’s pervasive, not just around certain grows, and as the wind blows, it becomes regional,” Hartmann said.
The ordinance to be brought back in August will include a provision that an existing operation with an LUP wanting to add a processing facility should apply for a separate LUP, while an existing operation with a CUP should apply for another CUP.
It will also extend the effective date of the ordinance to give applicants whose LUPs are being appealed time to negotiate a settlement with appellants and have their permits issued.