Santa Barbara County supervisors deny appeal of Lompoc-area wind project design

“That may be the case, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t a good project on its own,” he said.

County Planner Kathy Pfeifer said technical specifications for certain equipment like the wind generators — including tower height and location and paint colors — can’t be altered to meet the nine findings for design approval.

She said that while BAR members couldn’t make the nine findings for the wind turbines specifically, they made the findings for the project as a whole.

“The only question is if the words of the law mean anything,” said Richard Adam, who represented the Bedfords, later adding, “There is so much wrong here that it’s hard for me to put it into words.”

He pointed out the BAR members said in their meeting they didn’t review the wind turbine towers and, even if they did, couldn’t make the nine findings necessary for approving their design.

He said the language of the nine findings is “unambiguous.”

“You can’t override an ordinance with words from policy,” he said. “You can’t pull in language from another [plan policy] to rewrite the ordinance.”