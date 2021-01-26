Santa Barbara County supervisors extend COVID-19 eviction protection for commercial tenants

Nelson also said because a lot of commercial tenants have employees, they’re eligible for Paycheck Protection Program loans and other financial assistance not available to landlords.

“At this time, I’m coming down on the side of the landlords,” Nelson said.

Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart, who proposed the ordinance with 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino, noted it was needed because the existing ordinance protecting commercial tenants is expiring but the state Legislature has not yet acted on bills that would assist those tenants.

He said concerns raised when the existing ordinance was approved had been addressed in an effort to balance the needs of landlords with tenants.

Ordinance provisions require tenants to give landlords written notice, demonstrate on penalty of perjury that the inability to pay rent is due to COVID-19 and pay 25% of the rent due between Sept. 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021.

Hart noted the ordinance does not absolve tenants of the responsibility to pay all the rent they owe and does not prevent landlords from taking action to collect rents due.

Lavagnino said the Legislature must act to address the “wall of debt and massive evictions that are right around the corner” and said they are working on a plan to spend nearly $2.6 billion in federal relief funds to cover rents, but he did not know if that was residential only or included commercial properties.

“I understand there’s both sides of this coin that landlords also have rights,” Lavagnino said, but added, “I don’t know of one landlord out there that wants to get get rid of a potential business that already has a history and send that person out to the streets and look for whatever new business that might be coming along.”