In a special virtual-only meeting Tuesday, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors appointed members to special district boards countywide except for one Santa Maria Valley district where no one applied and six seats in two Cuyama Valley districts.

The appointments were made in cases where no one filed to run for the seats in the Nov. 8 General Election and where the number of those who did file for election did not exceed the number of vacancies.

Appointments were also made to the San Antonio Basin Water District, which extends from near Los Alamos almost to Orcutt but excludes Los Alamos Community Services District, which opted to conduct its own election among landowners to fill two vacancies.

However, only two people — Ken Hunter and Victor Schaff — filed to run, so the Board of Supervisors, serving as the water district’s supervising authority, appointed the two candidates to their seats.

At the request of 1st District Supervisor Das Williams, who chaired the meeting in the absence of 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart, the board agreed to not appoint six of the applicants for seats that no one filed for election.

Williams said he hoped to recruit more applicants for two short-term seats and one long-term seat on the Cuyama Community Services District board and three short-term seats on the Cuyama Valley Recreation District board.

No one applied for two long-term seats for the recreation district.

Fourth District Supervisor Bob Nelson asked that the Santa Maria Valley Water Conservation District Division 5 seat, for which no one applied, be included in the delay.

But the rest of the applicants for other boards were appointed and included:

• Filemon Meza and William Ostini for short terms ending Dec. 6, 2024, on the Casmalia Community Services District; and,

• Matthew Franklin Starbuck and James W. Keeling to long terms ending Dec. 4, 2026, on the Mission Hills Community Services District.

Supervisors also appointed those who filed for election but the number of candidates didn’t exceed the number of open seats, so an election was not held. Those included:

• Terri Cox as a director for a term ending Dec. 4, 2026, on the Cuyama Community Services District board;

• Leslie Kelly, Christopher G. Lumsdaine and Elham Novin-Baheran for terms ending Dec. 4, 2026, on the Lompoc Valley Medical Center board;

• Pete Kopcrak and Barbara Landon for terms ending Dec. 4, 2026, on the Los Alamos Community Services District board;

• Keith C. Hadick for Division 3 and Casey Conrad for Division 6 for terms ending Dec. 4, 2026, on the Santa Maria Valley Water Conservation District board;

• David Patrick Beard and Bettina “Tina” Padelford for terms ending Dec. 4, 2026, on the Santa Ynez Community Services District board;

• Cynthia A. Allen for Division 1, Art Hibbits for Division 4 and J. Brett Marymee for Division 5 director terms ending Dec. 4, 2026, on the Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District;

• R. Brad Joos for an at-large seat, Jeff Clay for Division 2 and Nick Urton for Division 3 for trustee terms ending Dec. 4, 2026, on the Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District Improvement District No. 1 board; and,

• Ronald Stassi and Steven W. Heuring for terms ending Dec. 4, 2026, on the Vandenberg Village Community Services district board.