Santa Barbara County 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart was honored with a resolution and praise from fellow board members and the public at his last Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday before moving on to his new role as a member of the state Assembly.

Although the election results have not been certified by the California Secretary of State’s Office, which must be done by Dec. 16, Hart, a Democrat, is shown leading Republican rival Mike Stoker with 58% to 42% of the vote in the race for the 37th Assembly District seat.

The district consists of all of Santa Barbara County and a slice of southern San Luis Obispo County.

So Hart is preparing to assume the job of assemblyman next month, and his colleagues gave him a send-off with a resolution and praise.

The resolution said Hart had moved the county forward in a number of areas, including responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, reducing homelessness, improving public safety, supporting small businesses, protecting the environment and advancing equity.

“Supervisor Hart’s tenure has been defined by his calm, steady, and collaborative leadership style, along with his commitment to inspiring public confidence in local government,” the resolution said.

That leadership style was brought up frequently by those who sang his praises.

“You are the embodiment of diplomacy and kindness,” said Van Do-Reynoso, former Public Health Department director. “Your decision-making skills have inspired me because you are intentionally inclusive and you take the time … and consider all the different perspectives.”

Lee Heller said she and other constituents “watched Gregg just lead us with calm and clarity and the kind and thoughtful presence that just grounded this county.”

Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino noted that everyone says Hart is calm and said they were lucky Hart was board chairman during the pandemic because “his style was just perfect for the times.”

“I just hope you’re able to go to Sacramento and have your style rub off on Sacramento as much as it’s rubbed off on us,” Lavagnino said.

Fourth District Supervisor Bob Nelson said Hart has “really been the captain of the [county] team during the last three years”

“San Francisco has a mayor of the county [and] now Santa Barbara County has a mayor, and it’s Gregg Hart,” he added.

Nelson said Hart, whose district lies on the South Coast, has already started working in the North County to identify contacts and who he needs to work with at the state Capitol.

“The thing that’s always impressed me about you is political courage,” 1st District Supervisor Das Williams told Hart. “I’ve seen you time and time again have the political courage to be looking at what people need in the long run in your district and the county and not being sort of changing with the wind where the majority of the people who show up on a given day are.”

Board Chair and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann said, “I just want to add you’ve bestowed dignity and a touch of class on our board proceedings.”

Hart thanked everyone for their generous comments.

“I’m truly humbled and almost at a loss for words, but I’ll figure out a way,” he said.

Hart said he’s been working in public service for 40 years and has learned a lot in that time.

“But I can honestly say that in the last four years I have learned the most important lessons of my life, and they will stick with me whatever I do in the future,” he said.

He also added that while he might seem calm in the board meetings, he was not so calm in his office, and he thanked his staff for calming him down and providing a pleasant place to work.