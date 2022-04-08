How to participate in budget workshops Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors budget workshops are set to begin at 9 a.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday in the Board Hearing Room on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building, 105 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara. North County residents can view the workshop and provide comments in the Board Hearing Room of the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building, 511 E. Lakeside Parkway, Santa Maria. Citizens can also watch the workshops and provide comments via Zoom by following the instructions available at http://countyofsb.org/ceo/cob.sbc. The workshops can be viewed online without providing comment at www.countyofsb.org/ceo/csbtv/livestream.csb and on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/CSBTV20. Preliminary budget documents are available for public review at http://countyofsb.org/ceo/budget/bw2022.sbc.

A $4.1 billion preliminary operating budget that calls for no reductions in services in the 2022-23 fiscal year will face the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors when three days of budget workshops begin Monday morning, county officials said.

This marks the fourth consecutive year the county’s preliminary budget does not include service reductions, despite rising operating costs and cannabis tax revenues that have fallen short of expectations, according to the County Executive Office.

Over the course of the workshops, supervisors will hear proposed budgets from individual departments, consider special issues and hear public comments about those budgets and issues.

Supervisors will provide the county executive officer with directions on policies and specific items they want considered in preparing the recommended 2022-23 budget that will be released in May, officials said.

“Budget workshops are an opportunity to collaboratively craft a plan to create and sustain services critical to those we serve and also reimagine the possibilities of the future,” said Joan Hartmann, 3rd District supervisor and board chair.

The board will meet in the County Administration Building in Santa Barbara, but North County residents can watch the proceedings and provide comments at the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Administration Building in Santa Maria and via Zoom.

Several issues addressed in the preliminary budget include a major investment in combatting homelessness as well as funding to maintain and improve infrastructure, adapt to climate change, address equity and inclusion issues and improve behavioral wellness services.

“Last year at this time, we focused on recovery and resiliency as pandemic restrictions abated, more vaccinations became available and significant stimulus helped restore the economy,” said Mona Miyasato, county executive officer.

“Today, we are building upon the lessons learned over the last two years by leveraging technology, striving for greater inclusion and reconnecting with our communities to provide effective service that meets their needs,” she said.

Miyasato said the county, like other agencies, is challenged by inflation, difficulty recruiting and retaining critical staff, a mountain of deferred maintenance work and legislative mandates.

But she said county officials see a financially stable future.

Some areas of focus

The preliminary budget includes the largest amount ever allocated to address homelessness, according to the County Executive Office.

If supported by supervisors, more than $30.6 million in county money would be combined with $22.3 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to apply a total of $52.9 million toward facilities, outreach, support, rental assistance and encampment elimination strategies.

The preliminary budget also allocates $27 million toward maintaining parks, roads and buildings, the most money applied to infrastructure since the board adopted a funding policy in 2014, with nearly $16 million of that directed toward road maintenance alone.

A portion of the remaining funds would go to improvements at the Santa Maria Health Care Center, Cachuma Lake Recreation Area and several bridges, with the balance going to park and trail projects on the South Coast.

Recently awarded federal funds are also included for upgrades at the Lompoc Healthcare Center.

In response to climate change, the preliminary budget calls for improving energy efficiency in county buildings and upgrading the fleet with electric vehicles, officials said without providing specific dollar amounts.

The budget also proposes to increase participation in the Home Energy Savings energy efficiency retrofit program and in Energy Assurance and Auditing Services, which provides technical assistance to improve the resiliency of critical facilities.

Increased spending of American Rescue Plan Act and local funds is proposed to improve outreach, language access and coordination of services for hard-to-reach, underserved and non-English-speaking communities.

The preliminary budget also calls for continuing a set-aside to address emerging equity and inclusion issues and for funding three co-response teams — behavioral wellness professionals and sheriff’s deputies who respond to mental health crises — as grant funds expire over the next two years.

Three new positions are also proposed by the Behavioral Wellness Department to provide more outreach and mental health services to Assisted Outpatient Treatment Program clients.