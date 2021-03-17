Santa Barbara County supervisors OK funding to start new Floradale bridge near Lompoc

A budget adjustment of $1.8 million to kick-start replacement of the seismically deficient Floradale Avenue bridge west of Lompoc was approved this week by Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, which will likely have to provide another $5 million for the project over the next two fiscal years.

Vegetation already has been cleared away, and MCM Construction of North Highland is scheduled to begin work on the replacement project in May, with completion expected in 2023.

In the meantime, drivers who use Floradale Avenue north of West Central Avenue to reach Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex and Vandenberg Air Force Base may have to deal with one lane of alternating traffic during off-peak periods.

Two lanes will be maintained during peak morning and evening drive times, according to a county staff report.

Supervisors had to approve the funding, award the contract and take related actions this week so construction could begin in May as required by a 2020 agreement with the state and to get as much work done as possible during summer months.