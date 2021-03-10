Santa Barbara County supervisors OK redistricting commission’s choice of attorney

COLAB Executive Director Andy Caldwell said Woocher was disqualified on four counts by provisions of the ordinance barring anyone who had worked for a political committee within the past eight years, who was not a county resident, who was not registered to vote in the county and who had not voted in one of the last three general elections in the county.

The court was scheduled to consider the petition Tuesday morning, but there was no mention of a decision nor even that the petition had been filed when the board took up the item in the afternoon session.

But Caldwell said Tuesday afternoon that Superior Court Judge Donna Geck ruled a decision on the petition must wait until after the Board of Supervisors acted on Woocher’s hiring.

Both Woocher and County Counsel Michael Ghizzoni denied Woocher was disqualified by the provision barring work for a political committee, although neither addressed the alleged violation of residency and voting provisions.

But the majority of the board chose to approve the commission’s decision to avoid violating the independence of the commission by indirectly imposing their opinion, although that’s what the COLAB petition accused several Democratic party members of doing to influence the decision on the attorney.

First District Supervisor Das Williams, who authored the ordinance, said people in the community were wrestling with the same issues he was.

“For this thing to work, and for the Independent Redistricting Committee to work, inevitably they’re going to do something we don’t agree with,” Williams said. “For me, it is hard to see how the independence of this commission is preserved if the board can spank them by using the power of the purse string.”