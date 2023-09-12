The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed to spend up to $8 million in an effort to return the Santa Maria River to its previous channel and dry out areas of Guadalupe farmland inundated by flooding last winter.
The money will pay for what county staff emphasized is a temporary fix to the river channel shift that washed out portions of West Main Street west of Highway 1 and flooded homes, parkland and part of the city wastewater treatment plant after torrential rains Jan. 9.
“We want to make sure this is clear: This is not a permanent fix,” said Walter Rubalcava, deputy director of water resources. “All this repair contemplated today is temporary and subject to breakouts.”
Supervisors took the action after hearing the state and federal governments have failed to come through with any funding to fix the problem and that the governor’s executive order easing restrictions on flood recovery projects will end Nov. 1.
Flood Control Director Scott McGolpin said if a river isn’t actively flowing, the state will typically give the county another 30 days to complete such work, but that’s not guaranteed, nor is the potential for the governor to extend the waiver.
But Nov. 1 isn’t the only deadline the county is facing. If the river isn’t returned to its previous channel by March 2025, it would be declared U.S. regulated water, and the river’s route across farmlands and along West Main Street would become permanent, staff said.
McGolpin said “if the disadvantaged city of Guadalupe is to have any chance this coming winter, the county of Santa Barbara really has to take on a leadership role, as we’re finding that no other level of government wants to do that.”
County funds will be used to remove silt, debris and vegetation from the previous river channel between Highway 1 and the ocean and pile it up along the southern riverbank in what McGolpin called “an unengineered stockpile berm.”
“Debris removal will reroute the flow back into its natural path and give this river a fighting chance to stay in its new course and provide some level of protective measures,” Rubalcava said.
The county hopes to come up with state or federal assistance or funding to place what are called HESCO baskets — also called HESCO bastions and barriers — filled with sand at strategic locations along the river at an estimated cost of $6 million.
Getting the river to return to its previous channel is also necessary for repairing West Main Street, which washed out in two places, preventing access to an adjacent sand plant and to the beach.
Currently, the river is following the roadway, and again if not returned to its previous channel by 2025, that route would become permanent.
“There really isn’t a repair to this road without putting the river back in its proper alignment,” said Chris Sneddon, deputy director of transportation.
Supervisors also heard from 18 members of the public, most of them Guadalupe residents and most of them supportive of the temporary fix, although some were critical of what they said was the county’s failure to proactively prepare for flooding.
Supervisors were fully supportive of taking the initial action to clear the previous river channel and reroute the water back into it, but were aware the fix is temporary and more will need to be done, although staff said building a levy would not have the cost-benefit ratio the federal government would require.
“It is obvious this is not going to be enough in the long run,” said Chairman and 1st District Supervisor Das Williams. “It’s the right thing for the county to take a risk for the people of Guadalupe.”
Steve Lavagnino, whose 5th District encompasses Guadalupe, thanked the various staff who worked on coming up with solutions and funding, the leadership and the residents of Guadalupe who held the board accountable.
Lavagnino became emotional as he talked about the significance of the decision to spend the county’s money on helping Guadalupe.
“Make no mistake, this is a historic day,” he said. “Scott [McGolpin] mentioned in his 25-plus years he’s never recommended what he’s recommending today. And it’s historic not just for the citizens of Guadalupe but for all of Santa Barbara County, not because we decided to fix something our state and federal partners decided wasn’t a priority.
“For me, it’s historic because members of this board set aside their own parochial interests, right? They have districts just like I do,” Lavagnino continued. “Everybody put their projects on the back burner and voted to spend a lot of money — $8 million — to support our most underserved community.
“Today — you know, a lot of times we get labeled as politicians — but I would say today you guys were public servants,” he told fellow board members. “And you should be proud.”
Lavagnino said he took the issue personally, noting he only has a couple of years left on the board, and doing something like this was important to him.
“I think we rose up to the moral challenge, and we collectively put our money where our mouth is,” he said. “We all embraced the new county vision, which emphasizes collaboration and camaraderie, putting people above politics … . We proved today we are not adversaries, we are colleagues. We’re focused on serving the people.”