An agreement for construction of stormwater drains as a condition of approval for a subdivision in Los Alamos was unanimously approved Tuesday by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors over residents’ objections.

Los Alamos residents who spoke at the meeting urged supervisors to vote “no” on the agreement and order a subsequent environmental impact report over concerns the offsite stormwater system for the Village Square subdivision will make flooding problems worse, not better.

Supervisors said they sympathized with the residents’ concerns but there is no legal mechanism to call for a subsequent EIR on drainage and delay development of the subdivision, for which a tentative tract map was approved and an EIR certified in 2005.

The drainage plan was OK’d in 2015 and the final tract map recorded in 2022 for the 59-home subdivision originally known as Legacy Estates, an L-shaped development at the southwest corner of Los Alamos.

The agreement with Los Alamos 59 LP and MHP Builder Inc. was on the supervisors’ administrative agenda, consisting of items usually approved with a single vote.

But it was pulled by residents who wanted to tell supervisors about the project’s potential to increase flooding as well as its impact on water supplies.

Many of the nine residents said the EIR had been done more than 15 years ago and conditions have changed.

Seth Steiner noted that in 2005, the term “atmospheric river” wasn’t even in the public’s vocabulary and told supervisors “public safety is in your hands.”

Jim Albertson said the alleged regional benefit of the offsite drainage system would take water from the project and dump it into San Antonio Creek, which he said has already flooded twice.

“If you live west of [the site] and farming, this not a regional benefit; this is a regional nightmare,” Albertson said.

But Frances Romero, senior planner with TW Land Planning & Development, said the board was not voting to approve a project but an agreement to implement conditions already agreed to.

She said the residents of Los Alamos will be getting $2.4 million in drainage improvements at no cost to them and said Village Square needs only 15% of the system’s capacity, with the remaining 85% to benefit the region.

Tom Woodrow, executive director of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association, said the opposition is “a tiny minority’s attempt to retroactively squash an approved project.

He added that in addition to the $2.4 million flood control project that will be turned over to the county, Village Square will contribute $1.1 million in connection fees, $1 million in school fees and $373,000 to the Fire Department and the county’s Parks and Transportation divisions.

“I know and understand the concerns of the neighbors and Los Alamos,” said Supervisor Bob Nelson, whose 4th District encompasses the community. “I’ve been hearing that loud and clear for the past two months.

“Since initially the work began on this project, I’ve received hundreds of emails and post cards from the neighborhood, and I hear you all,” he continued. “I honestly worked hard the last couple of months to find a mechanism to get what you’ve asked for.”

But he said after speaking with staff and attorneys, he had not found a pathway to that result.

“I don’t see today any mechanism for the board, at least for myself, to vote to deny this agreement.”

However, he said he hoped to work with the developer to see if there are any other improvements that can be made to alleviate some of residents’ concerns.