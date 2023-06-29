Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors chose to retain the existing goal for reducing greenhouse gas emissions while approving a draft of the revised 2030 Climate Action Plan, a high-level overview of how the county will fight climate change.
The unanimous vote also directed staff to conduct a study of what it will cost the county to implement the plan, provide an inventory of stationary sources of greenhouse gases and refine what would be included in a study of what it would cost residents to implement the plan.
Studying the implementation cost to the county would take six to eight months and is expected to run between $45,000 and $60,000, while the study of the cost to residents would take two to three months and range from $25,000 to $30,000.
Currently, the Climate Action Plan calls for a 50% reduction from the 2018 level of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, but staff said the difficulty of reaching that goal has become increasingly apparent.
Every policy and program outlined in the current Climate Action Plan would have to be implemented in order to reach the 50% reduction, which is currently not practical, a staff report said.
But the staff offered the board the alternative of reducing the goal to 40%, which County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato said would still be difficult to reach.
The report to the board from Ashley Watkins, chief of the Sustainability Division, and Garrett Wong, climate program manager, said the county would have to make some aggressive changes in programs and policies to meet the 50% reduction.
Those included moving up, from 2025 to this year, the implementation of an ordinance requiring that when natural gas appliances burn out, they be replaced with electric versions in not only residential but also commercial settings.
Targets would also have to be increased for switching from fossil fuel to electric vehicles by 2030, going from 25% to 30% for passenger vehicles and from 15% to 22% for commercial vehicles.
In addition, more aggressive targets would have to be set for increasing the use of active transportation, currently set for a 1% rise, and public transit ridership, currently proposed for a 20% increase, by 2030.
Even then, the county still might come up short of reaching its greenhouse gas reduction goal.
The balance would have to be made up by securing carbon credits, according to the report, which would be the most costly and provide the least return of all the options.
Fourth District Supervisor Bob Nelson was concerned about the plan to convert agricultural equipment to all-electric, noting out of 15,000 tractors in the county, only one is electric and the electric tractor industry is in its infancy.
“The good news is, that would save our Housing Element because we’d have plenty of land to build houses on because we won’t have an agriculture industry,” Nelson said.
Public speakers urged the board to retain the 50% goal, and one said it should be raised to 60%.
Board Chairman and 1st District Supervisor Das Williams said with transportation and housing making up the sector with the most emissions, the best thing the county can do is focus on increasing electric vehicle use.
He also opposed dropping the emissions reduction goal to 40%.
“Let’s not declare defeat before we’ve begun,” Williams said. “Let’s keep the higher goal and do everything we can to reach it.”
Second District Supervisor Laura Capps agreed with Williams, supported the goal of providing 375 public electric vehicle charging stations by 2030 and advocated for more partnerships with other agencies.
“I think we’re taking a very judicious approach to this, recognizing it’s daunting, but it’s a must for me,” she said. “We have to pick up the pace, we can’t slow down.”
Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino also supported keeping the goal at a 50% reduction.
“EVs — that’s where we’re going to get the most bang for our buck,” he said.
Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann said, “I fully support maintaining the goal. I think we have to do everything we can. … We really need to do a lot more on heat pumps.”
Nelson initially preferred reducing the goal to 40% but agreed to retaining the 50% reduction, but he was adamant about getting more information about and from the cost studies.
“I don’t plan on supporting any of these policies without the numbers,” Nelson said.