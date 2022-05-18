A decision on whether the Santa Barbara Ranch Developer is meeting the terms of an agreement allowing a housing project in exchange for restoration work was shifted to another review period Tuesday by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.
In a unanimous vote, the board reversed its December position that the developer was not in compliance with the inland development agreement for the 2020-21 review period at the recommendation of the Planning and Development Department staff.
However, the decision set up the potential for affirming the department director’s determination that the developer was not in good-faith compliance with the agreement for the subsequent 2021-22 review period.
The developer has appealed that determination, which will be considered at a future meeting.
“I think for 2020-21, the compliance is gray,” said Board Chair Joan Hartmann, whose 3rd District includes Santa Barbara Ranch, after hearing testimony from attorneys for environmental organizations and the developer. “It could go either way.”
But Hartmann noted the goal is to get a restoration project completed, and the staff said they found a way to do that, so she said she had to rely on the staff’s recommendation that reversed direction the board provided at a hearing in December.
Santa Barbara Ranch is a scenic property that fronts a portion of the Gaviota Coast and was formerly known as Naples, where a developer envisioned a new town in 1888 and created some 400 lots.
That dream fell through, but in 2008, the Board of Supervisors approved a residential development of 71 lots on the property, split between inland and coastal projects.
Although the coastal project dropped away, the inland project remained viable, and an agreement in exchange for the right to develop the property required the developer to spend some $300,000 on restoration projects along the coast.
A review each year determines whether the developer is in compliance with that agreement, and Planning Director Lisa Plowman determined it was for the 2020-21 period.
That decision was appealed by the Environmental Defense Center, the Gaviota Coast Conservancy and the local chapter of the Surfrider Foundation, and during the December hearing supervisors voted 3-2 to direct the staff to prepare findings that the developer was not in compliance.
When the staff returned to the board Tuesday, it had prepared findings that found the developer in compliance for the 2020-21 period but not in compliance for the 2021-22 period.
“It’s not customary for Planning and Development to return without following directions from the board,” Plowman said.
But she noted the staff believed there is a stronger case for showing noncompliance for the subsequent year, due in part to the fact the deadline for compliance fell nine days after the end of the 2020-21 review period.
Attorneys for the appellants argued an alternative restoration plan submitted by the developer was not adequate, no other alternative project had been offered and not enough funds remained to pay for a substantial restoration project at the end of the review period.
“The developer is attempting to blame stakeholder opposition” for the failure to complete a restoration project, said Rachel Kondor, representing the Environmental Defense Center and Surfrider. “But this claim is pure hyperbole.”
The attorneys asked the board to uphold the appeal or, at the very least, to delay a decision Tuesday and combine the two review years for the hearing on the developer’s appeal.
“It’s important that the finding reflect the board’s conclusions,” said Ana Citrin, representing the Gaviota Coast Conservancy.
Stanley Lamport, the developer’s representative, argued they believed their consultant was working directly with the county on the project and said emails showed that an alternative project had been proposed and the Environmental Defense Center was aware of it.
“Our goal is not to have a fight with the county,” Lamport said. “Our goal is to figure out how to work with the county.”