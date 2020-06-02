Santa Barbara County supervisors support protests, decry violence, call for change

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday called for an end to systematic racism and supported peaceful protests in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

Before starting their regular meeting, supervisors commented on protests in three county communities and major cities nationwide that followed Floyd's death at the hands of police on May 25.

Board Chairman and 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart said it's “important to say [aloud] that ‘black lives matter,’ a simple truth that should not be hard to say,”

“Addressing structural racism requires hard work and serious attention from all of us,” Hart said. “In the coming weeks and months, I’m committed to being the best listener and ally that I can be.

“I’m committed to learning from and leading with the communities that are most affected by systemic racism in our community.”

Hart pledged to collaborate with justice agencies as well as fellow supervisors to "confront racial disparities in our criminal justice system.”

Referring to weekend demonstrations in Santa Maria, Isla Vista and Santa Barbara, Hart noted they were peaceful and nonviolent and he urged people to support one another.

Sunday's protest in Santa Maria began as a peaceful one, but escalated when individuals who arrived later in the evening ignored the focus of the protest, vandalizing the Town Center and setting a fire in the street.

“My heart goes out to all who are grieving during this time," Hart said. "We need to be here for each other.”