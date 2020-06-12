Santa Barbara County supervisors take first step to address racial inequality

More than 90 people told the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors and staff that more must be done to address racism and inequalities in the criminal justice system Thursday in what was termed the first of many such discussions on the issue.

Board Chairman and 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart and 1st District Supervisor Das Williams called for Thursday’s hearing in response to protests and pleas for criminal justice reform across the county following the May 25 death of George Floyd, who was black, under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer.

The hearing, which lasted more than six hours, was facilitated by Wendy Sims-Moten, executive director of First 5 of Santa Barbara County, and Aaron Jones, director of the Educational Opportunity Program at UC Santa Barbara.

“When our citizens are calling up on this county, how are we going to answer the call?” Sims-Moten said in her introductory remarks.

Supervisors’ immediate response was to vote 4-0, with 4th District Supervisor Peter Adam absent, to direct the heads of the various criminal justice departments to return with a report on what’s being done to reduce the number of people incarcerated in County Jail.

The goal is to divert more people into alternative mental health and substance abuse programs and keep innocent people from being held in jail for long periods awaiting trial.

Although it wasn’t included in the motion, Hart also asked County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato to report back to the board with a list of people who can form a working group to address equity, racism and criminal justice reform.