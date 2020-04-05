Santa Barbara County supervisors to consider ag worker housing ordinance

Changes to the table also requires full-time onsite employment for one to nine workers in the AG-1 zones and one to four employees in the AG-2 zones if they live in ag worker dwellings.

It also requires 51% of the full-time employment of 10 to 19 ag worker dwelling residents in the AG-1 zones and five to 24 residents in the AG-2 zones be onsite, meaning 49% of their work could be at another property owned by the same person.

The findings also are changed to require all agricultural worker dwellings to be located and designed to avoid prime agricultural lands as much as feasible and maintain the long-term viability of agricultural resources and operations on the property and adjacent land.

If supervisors accept the changes in the Coastal Commission’s provisionally approved version of the ordinance amendment, that decision will be relayed to the commission for acceptance and final approval of the revised amendment.

Once the commission gives final certification, the amendment will become effective. If the commission doesn’t accept the decision as related by staff, another hearing would be held as if the county had submitted a new amendment.