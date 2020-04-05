You are the owner of this article.
Santa Barbara County supervisors to consider ag worker housing ordinance
Santa Barbara County supervisors to consider ag worker housing ordinance

An ordinance amendment governing farmworker housing on agricultural land with changes requested by the California Coastal Commission will be considered Tuesday by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

The board is also scheduled to hear its weekly update on the coronavirus pandemic and the status of the county’s response in the meeting available to public participation via livestreaming with comments submitted via email and telephone.

Supervisors adopted the Agricultural Employee Dwellings Ordinance amendment in December 2018, but the portion affecting the Coastal Zone had to be approved by the Coastal Commission, which generally wants modifications made to ordinances and amendments before giving them final certification.

The ordinance with changes made by staff to reflect the Coastal Commission’s suggestions is the version to be reviewed Tuesday.

Some of the changes will make the permitting requirements match those of the Local Coastal Plan cannabis amendments and the accessory dwelling unit ordinance and to clarify which uses are permitted and which are conditionally permitted.

The Coastal Commission also sought changes in a table to specify ag worker dwellings for one to four employees are principal permitted uses on AG-1 and AG-2 zoned lands and dwellings for five to nine employees in the AG-1 zones and five to 24 employees in the AG-2 zones are nonpricipal permitted uses.

Changes to the table also requires full-time onsite employment for one to nine workers in the AG-1 zones and one to four employees in the AG-2 zones if they live in ag worker dwellings.

It also requires 51% of the full-time employment of 10 to 19 ag worker dwelling residents in the AG-1 zones and five to 24 residents in the AG-2 zones be onsite, meaning 49% of their work could be at another property owned by the same person.

The findings also are changed to require all agricultural worker dwellings to be located and designed to avoid prime agricultural lands as much as feasible and maintain the long-term viability of agricultural resources and operations on the property and adjacent land.

If supervisors accept the changes in the Coastal Commission’s provisionally approved version of the ordinance amendment, that decision will be relayed to the commission for acceptance and final approval of the revised amendment.

Once the commission gives final certification, the amendment will become effective. If the commission doesn’t accept the decision as related by staff, another hearing would be held as if the county had submitted a new amendment.

Supervisors could also reject the commission’s changes and ask that the amendment not be certified or could let the commission’s provisional approval expire Aug. 13 by taking no action prior to that date.

To participate in the virtual meeting

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors is no longer allowing in-person public participation in its meetings while the state social distancing and shelter-at-home orders are in place for the coronavirus pandemic.

Residents can watch the meeting live on local cable channel 20, link to livestreaming of the meeting by County Santa Barbara Television at www.countyofsb.org/ceo/csbtv/livestream.csb or watch it on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/CSBTV20.

To provide public comment of a general nature or on specific items of discussion, citizens can send it via email to sbcob@countyofsb.org prior to 5 p.m. Monday to have it distributed to supervisors prior to the meeting.

Comments on a specific item can be emailed to the clerk of the board at the same address prior to the close of discussion on that item to have the comment read into the record by the clerk, if time allows.

Comments can also be submitted via telephone by calling 805-568-2240 and state your name, phone number and which item you would like to speak on. The clerk will then attempt to call each person at the appropriate time.

Those requesting calls are asked to be available at the time the item is discussed and to mute all devices streaming the meeting to avoid feedback.

