A proposed community workforce agreement that would apply to Santa Barbara County projects with a price tag of $10 million or more could be adopted by the Board of Supervisors in a special meeting Friday.

The meeting is set for 9 a.m. in the Board Hearing Room of the County Administration Building at 105 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara, where the public can participate in person.

Members of the public can also join the meeting from the Board Hearing Room in the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Administration Building at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria or via Zoom webinar, with instructions for that on the meeting agenda.

But the fact the controversial community workforce agreement is to be considered in a special meeting didn’t sit well with at least one county supervisor when the decision was made Tuesday to set the hearing for Friday.

“This has been going on for nine years,” said 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson, referring to the county’s first attempt to develop a community workforce agreement in 2014. “I’m frustrated we’re doing this in a special meeting on a Friday after Thanksgiving.”

First District Supervisor Das Williams said he completely disagreed with Nelson for three reasons, including “they got it done,” noting they could have jammed the hearing into Tuesday’s agenda, which he deemed worse.

He thought it was also “in respect and deference” to 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart, who is leaving to become the 37th District assemblyman but who championed development of a community workforce agreement and spurred his colleagues to support it.

Williams said it was also a matter of practicality: “If we don’t do it then, when would we have five [supervisors] to vote on it?”

Hart added, “I think it’s simple: Deadlines make deals.”

Nelson countered that “I don’t even know what’s before us” because he had just received the recommended template and hadn’t had time to read it, and he ultimately voted “no” in Tuesday’s 4-1 decision to set the hearing.

The supervisors will consider a community workforce agreement template worked out between county staff and the Tri-Counties Building and Construction Trades Council over the course of about four years of negotiations, according to a report prepared by Scott McGolpin, director of the County Public Works Department.

Community workforce agreements, often referred to as CWAs, are a type of construction industry contract that sets out terms and conditions of employment on large projects with a long duration and complex design, McGolpin said in his report.

A CWA can provide swift resolution of disputes that may arise in the course of construction, assure the project is completed on time and assure safety and quality standards are met, he said.

When supervisors directed the staff to develop a CWA in 2019, they specified that it include provisions for recruiting and training individuals from disadvantaged communities, encouraging companies to hire local workers and make sure local businesses have the opportunity to submit bids.

More than 80% of construction firms in the Tri-County region are nonunion, and several of them — and their employees — were strongly opposed to developing a CWA when it was debated in 2019 and when supervisors chose a preferred option for a CWA template in 2021.

Among other things, company owners said they would be at a disadvantage in bidding on large projects and if they did win a contract, the CWA would only allow them to use a few of their own employees and be forced to hire other union laborers for the job.

They also objected to the fact that a CWA would require nonunion companies to adhere to the same collective bargaining agreement agreed to by union firms, and in 2021 they said they had not been included in negotiations with the unions in developing the options for a CWA.

Employees also had multiple objections and claimed, for example, they would be forced to pay union dues but would never benefit from the money they paid in.

They also said they would have to work alongside new union employees who were unfamiliar with the company’s procedures and possibly even their jobs while experienced co-workers were forced to sit idle by the CWA provisions.

But McGolpin said CWAs are set up to prohibit discrimination in bidding based on union states and allow nonunion firms to bring their core workers to projects.

He said the template to be considered Friday would mitigate concerns about reduced competition that could occur if nonunion companies were excluded from bidding.

McGolpin said if the CWA is approved Friday, it would become effective April 1, 2023, which would be in time to apply to major construction projects scheduled for that summer.

In all, 12 projects in the county’s five-year list of capital improvement works would fall under the CWA by costing $10 million or more.