Santa Barbara County supervisors to consider penalties for violating COVID health orders

Posters featuring Guadalupe Mayor Ariston Julian, left, and Allan Hancock College President Kevin Walthers are displayed during the May kickoff of the “Protect. Respect. Wear Your Mask” campaign at the Maldonado Youth Center in Santa Maria. Educating the public has increased the number of people complying with Santa Barbara County health office orders, but to put more teeth in enforcement efforts, the Board of Supervisors is considering an ordinance authorizing citations and fines for violating the orders.