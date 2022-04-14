Closing out three days of workshops on Santa Barbara County’s preliminary 2022-23 budget Thursday, the Board of Supervisors added their “pet projects” to some of the staff-recommended projects that will be considered in preparing the final budget.

That budget is scheduled to be released sometime in May, with hearings scheduled for June 14 and 15 to adopt the plan as is or modify it.

In addition to their so-called pet projects, the supervisors also directed staff to consider a number of other recommended projects they supported but did not have clear funding in the preliminary budget, including several that are eligible for American Rescue Plan Act money.

North County supervisors wanted projects to benefit youths and literacy.

Board Chair and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann added right-of-way acquisition and a pathway project on North Refugio Road to provide a safe route for Santa Ynez students to walk to school.

She said a $400,000 contribution would complete the work, while a $200,000 allocation would keep work going for a year.

Fourth District Supervisor Bob Nelson asked for money to be allocated toward the effort to provide a permanent, larger building for the Orcutt Library, which is currently located in a leased space that he said is too small for the size of the community.

Nelson requested “as little as necessary but as much as possible” to be used to leverage grant funds, noting philanthropic donations have already raised $2.1 million for the project and another $900,000 is available from development impact fees through AB 1600.

He said “even $500,000” would help.

Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino threw his support behind an allocation for youth programs for the Mid-County and North County areas equal to the amount allocated for South County programs.

County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato said not enough ongoing funding was available but suggested $200,000 for the two areas over two years.

Supervisors also threw their support behind allocating $17.6 million in ARPA discretionary funds to the emergency radio system upgrade project, but they reduced the almost $1.4 million of restricted ARPA funding requested by the Public Defender’s Office.

That amount was requested to help the office deal with a court backlog, but supervisors reduced it to $938,400 to equal the amount requested by the District Attorney’s Office for the same purpose.

That freed up $444,600 to be added to the funds already allocated for improvements to various heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems supported by 1st District Supervisor Das Williams because they would pay for themselves in energy savings over a short period of time.

Other items the board favored funding included a veterans services officer for at least one year but preferably longer and a $100,000 contribution for a study of potential waterfront areas to support offshore renewable energy and space launch capabilities at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Supervisors also supported an option of hiring one supervisor and a consultant for a one-time cost of $562,500 to help Planning and Development Department with its backlog of work, hiring a zero-emissions transportation specialist for a $165,000 ongoing cost along with $400,000 to add more electric vehicle charging stations.

They also supported the Sheriff’s Office request to hire a human trafficking detective at a one-time cost of $136,200 and ongoing costs of $288,300 and the Treasurer/Tax Collector’s Office request to hire a transient occupancy tax compliance auditor.

The board also directed the staff to look at revising the cannabis tax structure with an eye to getting a measure on the November ballot, evaluate an “overhire” strategy as a way to alleviate the Sheriff’s Office staff shortage and provide a plan for dealing with the court backlog if the funds are approved.

Supervisors also supported the sheriff’s request to hire a seven-person narcotics team if other jurisdictions would contribute to it.