You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Santa Barbara County supervisors will look at 2020-21 budget Monday through pandemic lens
0 comments
alert featured

Santa Barbara County supervisors will look at 2020-21 budget Monday through pandemic lens

Deputy disinfects holding cell

A Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputy disinfects a holding cell at the jail March 18 in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Increased costs from responding to COVID-19 and the loss of revenues caused by the pandemic will inject uncertainty in to the county's 2020-21 budget development, which will start with a workshop Monday.

 Mike Hodgson

Facing certain but unknown increases in costs and losses in revenue from the coronavirus pandemic, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will set the course for developing the 2020-21 budget Monday in a workshop scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

Because of social distancing and shelter-at-home orders in the effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, in-person participation by the public will not be allowed, but residents can follow the proceedings on the county website, YouTube and cable TV channel 20 and provide comment via email and telephone, a county spokeswoman said.

Given the uncertainty of the pandemic and with incomplete information about its duration and impact, the usual three-day workshops have been condensed to one day this year but, if necessary, may be extended into Wednesday, the spokeswoman said.

The workshop will include a special-issue report on funding for libraries and an update on the Long Range Planning Work Program.

The recommended budget is scheduled to be released in May and presented to the board June 11 and 13 for adoption.

County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato said revenues previously expected to meet operational needs appear at increasing risk of decline.

“The county faces potential and unpredictable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the local economy,” Miyasato said. “We don’t know how long this will last, and the objective is to maintain current service levels to the extent possible while continuing to invest in priority projects and initiatives.”

Miyasato noted the preliminary budget is built with the main goal of continuing the essential services for response and recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, maintaining status quo funding as much as possible for departments and not expanding any areas of the budget.

The preliminary budget also will include strategies to help the county weather anticipated losses in discretionary revenues and will dedicate any leftover 2018-19 funding to boost existing reserves.

“Because of these uncertainties and vulnerabilities we face in terms of our core discretionary revenue sources, special revenue sources that fund specific services, as well as our costs, we are compelled to take a more cautioned approach to budget approvals this year,” said Jeff Frapwell, assistant county executive officer and budget director

Frapwell said the budget that’s recommended in June may not have complete information about what lies ahead, noting the state budget probably won’t have been adopted, so the staff will return to the board later with midyear budget adjustments.

That could include reductions in service levels while continuing essential COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.

“In the meantime, departments will begin examining mandated, essential services versus nonessential services to assist in this analysis,” Frapwell said. “We will also be utilizing the work of [consultant] KPMG to assess improved efficiencies in departments reviewed.”

In 2017, the county launched Renew '22, a program designed to change the way the county does business by making it more efficient, rebalancing resources, being more responsive to residents' needs and retaining highest-performing employees.

Miyasato pointed out the focus of Renew '22 is to make the organization stronger, more resilient and better prepared for the next economic or natural disaster.

“That event is occurring now in this unprecedented time,” she said.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Editor

Mike Hodgson is news editor at the Santa Ynez Valley News, where he writes about local government, special events and the people who live in the Valley. He has been a photographer, writer, news editor and managing editor at weekly newspapers since 1972

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News