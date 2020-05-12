Santa Barbara County to ask governor for more discretion on reopening criteria

Santa Barbara County will send a letter to the governor asking for more discretion on the criteria for accelerating the current stage of reopening the economy, including pulling the federal prison’s numbers out of the COVID-19 statistics.

Supervisors unanimously approved the letter that disagrees with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s requirement of only one new case of COVID-19 per 10,000 residents plus zero deaths in the previous 14 days for the county to show they have met the criteria that allows lower-risk businesses to open.

Public Health Department Director Van Do-Reynoso said the county already meets or will soon meet all the other state criteria to accelerate the second phase of reopening the economy, but those two will be difficult if not impossible to meet.

Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino questioned how no deaths in two weeks would be a useful metric from a health-care perspective.

“My professional opinion, it doesn’t make sense to me either … especially given our demographics, our significant number of our population have significant underlying medical conditions as well as [being] above 65,” Do-Reynoso said.