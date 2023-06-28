Santa Barbara County plans to crack down on cannabis cultivators who fail to file taxable sales reports and pay their taxes in a timely manner by denying them business licenses.
The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance amendment that will give operators 30 days past the end of each quarter, considered the delinquency date, to file those tax reports and pay the taxes owed.
Those with legal nonconforming status that fail to do so would be denied business licenses, and those already holding licenses that fail to comply would be denied license renewals.
“If someone is a day late, that’s it, even if they’re in good standing otherwise,” said Brittany Odermann, deputy county executive officer who oversees cannabis-related issues, as she explained the provisions of the changes to County Code Chapter 50.
Cannabis operators also will no longer be given additional time to file a report and pay the taxes, and if the operator still applies for a license or renewal, the business will no longer be considered “in good standing” and won’t be allowed to operate while the application is being considered and rejected.
Odermann said operators could file an appeal, which would be reviewed by the state’s Office of Administrative Hearings, and could apply again in the future for licenses.
But in the North County, the acreage cap has been reached, so those operators would be added to the end of the line of those waiting for a land use entitlement.
Supervisors at first were unclear on the date that the denial would kick in, assuming it was the day after the end of the quarter, which is considered the due date for taxes.
“I want a severe penalty, but I think a ‘death penalty’ for being a day late is taking it a bridge too far,” 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said. “This is not the way we collect taxes in the county. I think we’ve gone from kind of a slap on the wrist to the death penalty, and there’s got to be something in between that we can all agree on.”
He pointed out the financial penalties applied to those who are late paying property taxes and transient occupancy taxes to the county and income taxes to the IRS.
“That would be like if you’re one day late on your TOT tax, you have to shut your hotel down,” he said. “If you’re one day late on your property tax, you have to move out of your house.”
But after taking a 5-minute break requested by county counsel to clarify the intent and the amendment language, staff came back to explain the “one day late” referred to the delinquent date, which is 30 days after the due date.
That means cannabis operators have a 30-day grace period to file their taxable sales reports and pay their taxes before losing their shot at getting or renewing a business license.
Lavagnino said he had no problem with that.
Board Chairman and 1st District Supervisor Das Williams suggested that cannabis operators prepay estimated taxes to avoid a last-minute scramble.
“What I would say is, if our goal is revenue and better [tax] collection, why wouldn’t we let people pay their tax ahead of time?” Williams said, saying direction to that effect should be included in a motion to adopt the amendment.
But County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato said the staff would have to check that idea with the County Treasurer/Tax Collector’s Office because reconciling taxes prepaid with actual taxes owed might be more of a burden for the office than it was worth.
Lavagnino said he wanted an aggressive effort to notify all cannabis operators of the ordinance change before it becomes effective Aug. 10, if adopted on a second reading July 11, thus applying to taxes for the second quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal year.
That and the direction for staff to check on the potential of prepaying an estimated tax were included in the vote to approve the amendments.