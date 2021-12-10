Making business development faster, cheaper and easier is the motivation behind a list of possible zoning amendments that now may include eliminating Santa Barbara County’s shopping center zoning.

On a 4-0 vote Wednesday, with 1st District Commissioner Michael Cooney absent, the Planning Commission asked Planning and Development Department staff to look into that idea and include it with four other potential zoning amendments already being worked on.

The potential amendments will be brought before the commission, possibly in February, to consider for inclusion in a package of ordinance amendments to be submitted to the Board of Supervisors as part of a suggested work program.

It will be up to supervisors to decide which parts of the work program to prioritize and provide funding for.

Eliminating shopping center zones and making them all just commercial zones was brought up by 5th District Commissioner Dan Blough as a result of a recent public hearing on a conditional use permit for a new business that was essentially the same as a former business located in the same shopping center.

“The last few times we’ve seen a CUP in an SC zoning, all of us should have [made] the comment, ‘What are we doing here? Why are we having this hearing? Why are we charging this applicant, you know, tens of thousands of dollars and requiring hearings that take six months?’” Blough said. “It’s silly.”

Initially, he just wanted the commission to recommend the Board of Supervisors eliminate shopping center zoning, which he said should be “simple,” and did not want to make it part of the Planning and Development work program.

“We’ve got to quit saying that to make a change in an ordinance [should] take two to three years, cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, require all kinds of hearings — no. This is an easy one,” he said.

But 3rd District Commissioner John Parke didn’t quite agree with that assessment.

“I think that we’ve had this discussion in many contexts, of a simple change to land use ordinances, and what we get back from [Planning and Development] — and justifiably so — is that there is no such thing as a simple change, with all the noticing requirements and hearings and so forth,” Parke said.

He was more concerned about the cost to applicants, who are paying Planning and Development Department charges, than the commission’s time spent on two or three conditional use permit hearings for shopping center businesses each year.

“Is there any way to treat them less rigorously, at least on our end … so they’re not paying so gosh-darn much?” Parke asked.

He also said large commercial shopping centers “are on their way out” and will be converted to things like housing projects, so zoning changes for those sites will be coming anyway.

“I think we’re probably beating this to death,” said 2nd District Commissioner Laura Bridley, who made the motion to add the shopping center issue to the other amendments being worked up by staff.

Blough seconded, but only if the motion included looking at allowing applicants to seek conditional use permits for their projects when only a land use permit is required.

But after several restatements of the motion, it was unclear if that was included.