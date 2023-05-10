Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors directed staff to prepare to poll the public on support for a special library tax to bring all the county’s libraries up to basic minimum standards and provide a dedicated revenue source for ongoing operations.

Supervisors voted 4-1, with 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson dissenting, to conduct the poll on the tax and forming a joint-powers authority with the cities to provide the supplemental revenue and serve as a forum for joint decisions on library operations.

The poll will also determine if the public is more likely to support a local sales tax or a parcel tax to fund the libraries.

“I’m not a huge fan of polling residents for tax measures,” Nelson said, adding he thinks it will be more important for the county to “sell” the public on the need for the tax and the potential loss of even more services without it so they’ll support a tax measure on the 2024 or ’25 ballot.

Second District Supervisor Laura Capps added, “I don’t want to see us spend a lot of money on polls.”

But 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann said she believes libraries are tremendously important in the fabric of our society.

“If we don’t find a dedicated source of funding, I don’t think we can really count on the stability of our libraries going forward,” Hartmann said.

Board Chair and 1st District Supervisor Das Williams agreed, noting public library funding is now so low that none of the facilities are open all the time, including the Santa Barbara Library that’s closed Sundays, one of the two days when the public would use the facility the most.

But he also pointed out the funding dilemma drives conflict between the county and its cities.

“None of us would waste time fighting with our neighboring jurisdictions over 10 or 20 grand in public safety [funding],” Williams said. “But we will plunge a knife into each other over 10 or 20 grand in libraries.”

Staff will also survey the county’s cities to see if they’re still interested in forming a library financing joint-powers authority.

Under the recommendation from the ad hoc library committee, if a library financing JPA was formed, the branch libraries would continue to be administered by large city libraries using the existing zone system.

Under that system, the Santa Maria Public Library in Zone 3 administers the branch libraries in Guadalupe, Orcutt, Cuyama and Los Alamos; the Lompoc Library administers the Vandenberg Village branch in Zone 2; and the Goleta Library administers the Buellton and Solvang branch libraries in Zone 4.

With only a couple of exceptions, libraries in the county have faced funding shortfalls every year for more than a decade — deficits the board has had to make up with General Fund contributions, although they have never been quite enough

In recent years, supervisors have allocated some of the cannabis tax revenues toward libraries, but the current product glut and plunging prices have also sent cannabis tax revenues plunging, proving that an unreliable revenue source.

The ad hoc committee, consisting of Hartmann, Williams, the directors of the four administrating zone libraries, a Friends of the Libraries member, a member of the Library Advisory Committee and Community Services Department Director George Chapjian, was formed to find sustainable and equitable financing and governing systems.

Their work was facilitated by LegacyWorks Group, and representative Carrie Koppel provided the Board of Supervisors with a summary of the committee’s findings Tuesday.

Santa Barbara County’s library system was compared with those of five other counties — Sacramento, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Sonoma — that use JPAs for funding and governing their systems that are considered the best financed and most well-run in the state.

Among the findings were that in this county, only 11% of the library system’s total budget of $15 million comes from a dedicated source, while in the other five counties a dedicated source makes up from 55% to 100% of their system budgets that range from $14 million to $67 million.

A dedicated countywide property tax makes up the majority of funding in all five other counties except Santa Cruz, where the majority of revenue comes from a dedicated countywide sales tax.

With the exception of the Santa Barbara and Eastside libraries, the per capita funding for all of this county’s libraries failed to reach the state average of $42.

In 2020, the ad hoc committee recommended standards for minimum service levels for all branch libraries, not including the city libraries, based on state and national benchmarks, and in the 2021-22 fiscal year, none of the branches met all the standards.

The committee estimated that just to bring the branches up to minimum standards that fiscal year would have cost about $710,000.

Committee members looked at how much revenue dedicated library taxes could generate and found a $60 per parcel tax would raise $8 million if applied countywide and $3 million if assessed only in the unincorporated areas.

A 0.125 tax rate could raise $10.5 million if applied countywide but only $1.2 million if applied in only unincorporated areas.

All the supervisors commended the ad hoc committee, county staff and LegacyWorks for all the effort put into the issue, which 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino referred to as “a ball of snakes.”