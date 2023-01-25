Santa Barbara County will apply for a $6 million state grant to help clear out homeless encampments along lakes, creeks and rivers, although finding enough housing for the growing number of unsheltered individuals remains elusive.

In a unanimous vote, the Board of Supervisors authorized the staff to apply for the grant funds from the second round of California Encampment Resolution Funding as part of a countywide collaborative on Tuesday after hearing a report on the Current State of Homelessness.

Staff delivered the report on the eve of the annual Homeless Point-in-Time Count that assesses how many people are homeless at that point throughout the county and is used to apply for funds and distribute resources.

The report outlined some of the successes the county has had in getting homeless individuals and families off the streets, but it also provided a look at the many challenges and barriers to getting people temporary and permanent housing.

“In our community the current housing market is driving people into homelessness,” said Dinah Lockhart, deputy director of the Community Services Department. “We have to respond as a community.”

Lockhart noted more people are seeking assistance than county and nonprofit agencies can provide assistance to.

Kimberlee Albers, homeless assistance manager, noted the total number of homeless people receiving services in the county increased by 49% from 2019 to 2022 to 4,620. The number of homeless adults rose 43% during that time to 3,842, but the number of homeless children jumped 87% to 746.

Albers also outlined the Community Action Plan and said data collection is improving, which will allow more effective analysis and allocation of resources.

Lucille Boss, the encampment response coordinator, told the board the ability to eliminate encampments is hampered by funding and available beds.

“The biggest challenge by far is the lack of shelter, which provides an effective path to housing solutions and permanent housing,” Boss said, explaining that limits the number of existing homeless camps that can be resolved.

She said 13% of homeless who are offered shelter won’t accept for several reasons, including the lack of privacy in congregate settings, not being able to access all their belongings and ending up some distance from their work or healthcare services.

Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann said those who do accept shelter in a congregate setting don’t stay long.

“So we really need to provide a door that locks,” she said. “We must provide housing that’s cheaper.”

Second District Supervisor Laura Capps was especially concerned about the increase in the number of homeless children.

Albers said about 22% of the homeless are families with children.

“The most frustrating part of it is we’ve spent $80 million and the problem has gotten worse,” said 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino, although he didn’t fault the staff or the efforts being made.

Bob Nelson said when he became the 4th District supervisor, one of his main goals was to learn about the homeless issue and look for solutions.

He said he has since spent a lot of time around homeless individuals and in encampments and has realized “that if we’re going to be a humane society, we need to make sure that we’re taking care of those people. It’s not safe for anyone to be living outside. It’s not safe for the general public, and it’s definitely not safe for those individuals, and it’s even worse if it’s a woman or children.”

He said he wants to make sure the county provides a safety net, which he said has been allowed to hit the floor.