Santa Barbara County unveils new interactive COVID-19 dashboard with more information

“We want to tell the story of the impact this epidemic has had on our community and on every corner of our community,” she said. “But, of course, the second critical aspect to this dashboard is functioning, perhaps, as a crystal ball.”

Fitzgibbons said it will help people make “the most data-driven predictions” of what’s to come, and she said considering what’s happening globally and nationally, as shown through the dashboard’s links, “There may be changes afoot.”

Organized by topic, features in various tabs will allow visitors to bring up details by hovering a cursor over graph points, change time sequences, turn data elements on and off and see statistics in multiple formats, Palmer explained as he conducted the tour.

Information not previously available is now provided on the dashboard, Palmer said.

As an example, he used bar charts under the demographics tab to show how people 70 and older who make up 11% of the population have only 6% of the COVID-19 cases but account for 22% of hospitalizations and 66% of the deaths from the disease.

“So, at a glance we can see, really, we need to focus quite a bit on protecting this segment of the population,” Palmer said, noting the page also shows how the virus has hit the Latinx community especially hard.

The community impact tab is also packed with previously unavailable information, from unemployment data provided by UCSB Economic Forecast Project, the status of schools from the County Education Office and food distribution reported by the Foodbank and the CalFresh program.