Santa Barbara County’s voter turnout was low in Tuesday’s Statewide Direct Primary Election, as Registrar of Voters Joe Holland predicted it would be, but he said it was still better than most of California’s other counties.

And while election officials were worried about potential disruptions at polling places, that issue never materialized anywhere in the county, Holland said.

Holland had forecast a low voter turnout because the percentage of voters who turn out for gubernatorial primaries is historically lower than for presidential primaries and general elections since the state Legislature limited measures and propositions to only November elections.

He said approximately 75,000 total ballots were cast, including about 49,000 ballots that were tabulated as of Tuesday night, and about 26,000 vote-by-mail ballots delivered to polling places and drop boxes on Election Day that have yet to be counted.

“That doesn’t include anything we get in the mail today,” he said Wednesday morning, noting ballots that were mailed and postmarked Tuesday will be counted.

He said it also may not include those who were automatically registered to vote if, for example, they changed their address with the Department of Motor Vehicles.

He said those who registered online and those who registered on Election Day also may not show up yet on the posted total numbers.

“So it’s a little hard to determine voter turnout,” he said. “But we estimate the percentage is a little above 32%.”

Holland said in the gubernatorial primary eight years ago, 73,000 ballots were cast, but the turnout percentage was higher because the county only had 193,000 registered voters.

“Now we have about 235,000 registered voters,” he said. “I think Santa Barbara County will had a higher turnout than most of the rest of the state.”

Although Elections Office personnel were tabulating votes Wednesday, Holland said the next update on vote totals will be next Tuesday afternoon.

Overall, the election went very smoothly, Holland said.

“We were concerned that there might be some shenanigans at the polling places, given what’s been going on in other places around the country,” he said. “[But] there was nothing going on. Everyone was peacefully voting, the poll workers were great. ... I was very pleased.

“Democracy is very important,” he added.