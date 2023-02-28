A draft of the 2030 Climate Action Plan has been released for public review and comment by the Santa Barbara County Community Services Department, and three workshops are scheduled to explain the plan and allow the public to comment on it.

The goal of the plan is to improve the quality of life and prioritize social equity by outlining actions the county and community can take to make walking and biking safer, preserve and enhance open spaces, make buildings more efficient, improve air quality and enhance energy resilience, a county spokesman said.

The Climate Action Plan was developed to reduce community carbon emissions by 50% by 2030, as directed by the Board of Supervisors.

“Achieving a 50% reduction is very ambitious,” said Ashley Watkins, Sustainability Division chief. “Departments across the county will be responsible for implementing specific actions, but we won’t achieve our goals without strong participation from residents, local business and other stakeholders.

“The [Climate Action Plan] isn’t just the county’s plan, it’s the community’s plan,” she added.

Das Williams, 1st District supervisor and chair of the Board of Supervisors, agreed that everyone must commit to the effort.

“What is clear from the [Climate Action Plan’s] analysis is that every government and most individuals need to take stronger action to reduce carbon emissions that come from driving, flying and using energy in homes and businesses or we will have collectively failed to do our part to mitigate climate change,” Williams said.

County officials will host one virtual and two in-person public workshops to provide members of the community with an opportunity to view the draft plan and share their thoughts, points of concern and local knowledge.

The workshops will cover the context and history of the Climate Action Plan, key actions and strategies and provide instruction on how to provide comment on the plan. Spanish translation will be available.

The North County workshop will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Shepard Hall of the Santa Maria Public Library, 421 S. McClelland St.

A South Coast workshop will take place from 12:30 to 2 p.m. the same day in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 Anapamu St.

Both workshops will have a short presentation at the beginning to provide additional background material, but residents can attend anytime during the workshops to learn about key sections of the Climate Action Plan.

The virtual workshop will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. March 7 via Zoom, with link information supplied upon registration.

The draft Climate Action Plan is available at countyofsb.org/oneclimate for public comment through an interactive online tool that allows users to provide feedback directly on the draft document and view other users’ comments.

Registration and information for all three workshops are also available at that site.

Currently, there is no end date for public comment on the Climate Action Plan, the spokesman said.

The county next will release a draft environmental impact report, which will have its own set public comment period. Once the EIR public comment period is set, the county will announce the end date for the Climate Action Plan public comment period.