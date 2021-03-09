Santa Barbara County's home kitchen ordinance placed on hold following complaints

“The ordinance negates many areas of public safety outside of food,” Castaing told the board. “It limits appropriate fire suppression, building and zoning laws. Additionally, MEHKO operations are in clear conflict with our current permitted home occupation laws and sets an unfair advantage to everyone who is currently operating with licenses and permits.”

Castaing said the ordinance and state law permitting it would give home kitchens an unfair advantage over traditional restaurants and fails to protect public health.

“If approved, this ordinance will allow residential properties to convert to restaurants without any of the health and safety requirements generally imposed on restaurants and other food facilities,” Patino said.

She said the city already has enough problems dealing with unpermitted food operations.

“We have seen beef jerkey in the back of a pickup truck and tamales being made in bathtubs in our community,” she said.

Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said when he first looked into the home kitchens ordinance, he saw it as an enforcement tool that would encourage unpermitted operations to become legal, but he now could not support its adoption.

“I’m not going to try to impose something on people so adamantly opposed to it,” he said. But he later added, “I think this is more fear-based.”

Other supervisors were more supportive of the ordinance and attributed some of the opposition to lack of knowledge about its provisions and a reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic.