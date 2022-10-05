An ordinance that makes providing alcohol and illegal drugs to minors an infraction was approved on a first reading Tuesday by the Santa Maria City Council and will come back at a future meeting for final adoption.
Called a social host ordinance, it specifically targets responsible adults who host parties and other social events where minors obtain alcohol, cannabis and other illegal drugs.
Adults who are cited under the proposed ordinance could be fined $100 for a first offense, $200 for a second and $500 for a third and subsequent offenses.
“It really doesn’t create new laws, but it does focus priorities for the city and communication … ,” said Andrew Hackleman, assistant city manager, who noted the ordinance was developed in collaboration with a number of city department heads, the mayor and community groups.
“The purpose of this ordinance is education of our community,” Hackleman told the council. “It’s also to communicate the values of our community to our residents and others, and it’s to promote public safety and health in our community.
“It’s also important to prevent youth from alcohol and drug use,” he added.
Councilwoman Etta Waterfield asked what officials would do if someone claimed to be irresponsible.
City Attorney Thomas Watson said officials would target those who are actively giving alcohol or drugs to minors, which in this case are defined as anyone under the age of 21.
“If we find a gathering of this type, it probably won’t be that hard to find the evidence to support prosecution,” Watson said.
The city received 18 letters supporting the ordinance, and another eight spoke in favor of it at the council meeting, including two Fesler Junior High School students and a student each from Santa Maria and Pioneer Valley high schools.
Andres Martinez of Santa Maria High said she has seen a lot of marijuana use among students, and Crystal Martinez of Pioneer Valley High cited a survey that found 8% of seventh graders, 18% of ninth graders and 29% of 11th graders reported using marijuana at least once.
Fidelio Piñado Lopez, a seventh grader at Fesler Junior High, cited a survey that found 12% of seventh graders, 30% of ninth graders and 41% of 11th graders had consumed alcohol at least once.
Alondra Castillo, also a seventh grader at Fesler, told the council more than 150 cities and counties have adopted similar ordinances.
“It’s time the city of Santa Maria adopts a social host ordinance to protect youth and send a strong communitywide message that underage alcohol and marijuana usage is unhealthy, unsafe and unacceptable,” she said.
Audrey Guizar, who provides sexually transmitted disease education and prevention for Fighting Back Santa Maria, said she has encountered girls as young who as 14 who have gotten drunk or high and had sex, resulting in them contracting STDs or becoming pregnant and forced to make an adult decision.
“Unfortunately, this is reality for 14-year-olds in our community,” she said, adding, “Some decisions [made under the influence] can affect their lives forever.”
Council support for the ordinance was unanimous, and council members expressed their thanks to the youths and parents who attended the meeting to support the ordinance.
“You are fighting for your lives, you are fighting for a healthy community and you are fighting for family and friends,” Waterfield told the audience. “I want to tell you how much I respect you and how much I appreciate each and every one of you.”
Other council members echoed her comments.
“I believe that it’s imperative that we as a community come together and really fight back against the alcohol and tobacco industries who have been notorious for targeting minorities, primarily Black and Latino communities, young people,” Councilwoman Gloria Soto said.