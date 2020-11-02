Santa Maria polls quiet Monday, with slow trickle of voters casting ballots

It was quiet Monday at two randomly selected polls in Santa Maria, where a slow trickle of voters came and went, despite the number of registered voters in Santa Barbara County hitting a record.
California is on track to record a record number of votes, and nationwide the number of ballots cast also has set a record and exceeded the number of votes in the 2016 election.
Santa Barbara County set a new record for registered voters with the total topping 235,000, said County Registrar of Voters Joe Holland.
That smashed the previous record of about 227,000 registered voters reached just prior to the March primary.
As of Monday, the county had received more than 160,000 ballots, or just over 68% of the number of registered voters.
Holland said 55% of the ballots were placed in the 36 drop boxes scattered throughout the county.
Poll workers in Santa Maria said they couldn't provide numbers, so it was hard to get a read on the volume of ballots being cast.
“It’s been slow,” said a worker at the polling place set up in the Fountain Pavilion at the Santa Maria Fairpark. “I’m sure it will pick up [Tuesday].”
Voters arriving at the Fairpark polling place found a pleasant atmosphere, greeted by a grass lawn, shrubs and towering shade trees as a cool breeze carried the tinkling sounds of the fountain.
Most of the voters coming to the Fairpark polling place were dropping off mail-in ballots they had already marked, another poll worker said, but as of noon Monday, the volume of voters had been low.
“We’ve had maybe 20 people today,” the worker said. “I wasn’t here the last couple of days, but they said it was slow.”
While most voters were just dropping off ballots, a few were marking theirs at the polls, although not all were doing so at the voting booths inside.
Out in the parking lot, Henry Salinas was filling out his ballot with Sharon Clark Ortega in the cab of his pickup truck.
“What happened was I never got my absentee ballot in the mail, and I really wanted to vote,” Salinas explained as Ortega went inside the polling place to drop off their ballots.
“So I was running all around trying to find out how I could vote, and they really helped me out here,” he said, pointing toward the Fairpark polling place. “So I just voted.
“I’m glad I got to vote. You know, one vote … ,” he added with a grin, letting that thought trail off.
About 10 minutes later a mother and son left the polling place and headed for their SUV in the parking lot.
“He just voted for the first time,” she said of her son, who didn’t want to give his name.
“Voting for the first time is a good thing,” she told him, adding, “He wanted to come down here and do it.”
In stark contrast to the Fairpark location, workers at the polling place set up in the Lincoln Elementary School multipurpose room greeted arriving voters from folding chairs and a table set up beneath a shade tent on a hot concrete walkway.
Out in a small patch of shade in the parking lot, a voter marked her ballot as a couple walked up to drop off theirs.
“Poll workers are not allowed to give any information to the press,” said a worker outside Liberty Elementary, who said they couldn’t answer questions about whether the poll had been busy, if there had been waiting lines or how many voters they’d seen.
But another poll worker there said, “It’s been really mellow here. That’s all I can say.”
Voters began casting their ballots at Santa Barbara County’s 35 consolidated polling places at 9 a.m. Saturday morning, the first of three consecutive days of voting before Tuesday, the official Election Day.
Early voting is part of the state and county’s effort to meet restrictions designed to curb the spread of COVID-19 while dealing with a record number of voters and ballots.
California is on its way to setting a record with 11.2 million ballots cast as of 8 a.m. Monday, the Los Angeles Times reported. That represents 51% of the state’s registered voters.
Nationwide, more than 97.6 million ballots had been cast by Monday through in-person and mail-in voting, which is two-thirds more than all the votes cast in the 2016 election, according to the New York Times.
Of that total, 35.5 million ballots were cast in-person and 62.1 million were mailed in, the newspaper reported.
