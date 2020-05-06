Santa Rita Valley cannabis permit appeal delayed again

An appeal hearing on the Santa Rita Valley Ag cannabis cultivation project near Buellton scheduled Tuesday at the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meeting was delayed again after the operators asked to have it pulled from the agenda.

The appeal had been scheduled for a March hearing, which was then rescheduled to an April hearing, but that, too, was postponed to the May 5 board meeting.

On Monday, the owners asked for an indefinite delay to reach an agreement with the property owner, who had withdrawn his authorization for the project to proceed, said Lisa Plowman, director of the County Planning and Development Department.

A Planning and Development Department staff report included a letter from property owner Sebastiano Sterpa that said the lease with Santa Rita Valley Ag had expired, so authorization for the project was withdrawn.

Plowman said the hearing would be rescheduled after Santa Rita Valley Ag completed negotiations with the property owner.