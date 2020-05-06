You are the owner of this article.
Santa Rita Valley cannabis permit appeal delayed again
Santa Rita Valley cannabis permit appeal delayed again

Santa Rita Valley Ag cannabis cultivation site

An aerial view shows the approximate location of the Santa Rita Valley Ag Inc.'s proposed cannabis cultivation site on Highway 246 west of Buellton. A hearing on an appeal of the land use permit scheduled for Tuesday was delayed another 30 to 45 days by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

 Contributed Photo, Santa Barbara County Planning and Development Department

An appeal hearing on the Santa Rita Valley Ag cannabis cultivation project near Buellton scheduled Tuesday at the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meeting was delayed again after the operators asked to have it pulled from the agenda.

The appeal had been scheduled for a March hearing, which was then rescheduled to an April hearing, but that, too, was postponed to the May 5 board meeting.

On Monday, the owners asked for an indefinite delay to reach an agreement with the property owner, who had withdrawn his authorization for the project to proceed, said Lisa Plowman, director of the County Planning and Development Department.

A Planning and Development Department staff report included a letter from property owner Sebastiano Sterpa that said the lease with Santa Rita Valley Ag had expired, so authorization for the project was withdrawn.

Plowman said the hearing would be rescheduled after Santa Rita Valley Ag completed negotiations with the property owner.

Marc Chytilo, attorney for appellant Blair Pence, owner of Pence Vineyards & Winery on Highway 246, argued that the landowner’s withdrawal of authorization constituted an incomplete application, which would limit the delay to 90 days.

Chytilo said the lack of authorization “raises fundamental issues as to the validity of the application.”

Linda Ash countered that the appeal should fall under the hearing rule, which has no 90-day limit on a continued hearing.

She said the owners had just found out about the authorization withdrawal Monday and didn’t have time to resolve the issue.

Chytilo said he understood the applicants’ position and thought time should be allowed to work out the lease and authorization, but he still favored setting a time limit on the delay.

Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino also thought the board should set a time limit on the delay.

“I just think we need to hear this thing sooner rather than later,” Lavagnino said, adding it didn’t appear the land owner was willing to negotiate.

Supervisor Joan Hartmann, whose 3rd District encompasses the proposed site, agreed.

“People in the community are following this very closely,” she said. “They got all geared up [for a hearing] and it didn’t happen. They got all geared up again and it didn’t happen.”

On her motion and Lavagnino’s second, the board unanimously agreed to pull the hearing from the agenda but directed staff to bring it back to the board within 30 to 45 days.

News Editor

Mike Hodgson is news editor at the Santa Ynez Valley News, where he writes about local government, special events and the people who live in the Valley. He has been a photographer, writer, news editor and managing editor at weekly newspapers since 1972

