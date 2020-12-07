Santa Rosa Road cannabis project continued again to incorporate more specific odor controls

“I like the project,” Ferini said. “I don’t see too many problems with it.”

Commissioners spent considerable time discussing an alleged illegal expansion of cannabis cultivation operating as a legal nonconforming use; a requirement to put utility lines underground along the property’s frontage; and the use of 57 shipping containers for storage, among other issues.

But 3rd District Commissioner John Parke’s motion to continue did not refer to anything except putting more specific procedures in the odor control plan.

“I’m not ready to vote for this today with just the promise of 'we’ll do this' or 'we’ll do that,'” Parke said.

No odor complaints about the existing cannabis cultivation had been received by the county until one was filed just two days before the Oct. 28 hearing.

+5 Orcutt residents object to retail cannabis store in community Most of the Orcutt residents and business owners who spoke at a community engagement workshop as part of the cannabis retail storefront busine…

However, Central Coast Agriculture modified the project’s proposed odor control plan to take a phased approach by having both the processing building’s carbon filtration and the outdoor vapor phase systems operating during harvesting and processing.

Then, if odor complaints were received, an odor investigation report would be used to extend the operation of the vapor phase system.

If that failed to resolve the problem, an industrial hygienist would be hired or an analysis of the best available controls technology would be used to make further adjustments to the system.

Marc Chytilo, attorney for the Coalition for Responsible Cannabis, said the plan was still inadequate and proposed an alternative that would require the installation of new odor control equipment if an odor complaint was lodged and the system was functioning at optimum levels but the problem could not be resolved.