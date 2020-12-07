You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Rosa Road cannabis project continued again to incorporate more specific odor controls
0 comments
featured

Santa Rosa Road cannabis project continued again to incorporate more specific odor controls

  • Updated
  • 0

A decision on permits for a cannabis cultivation operation on Santa Rosa Road near Buellton was delayed until January by the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission to give the operator time to add specific procedures for installing new equipment to the odor control plan.

Commissioners voted 3-2 to continue Central Coast Agriculture LLC’s application for a conditional use permit and a development plan for a 32-acre cannabis cultivation operation on a 68-acre site at 8701 Santa Rosa Road.

Chairwoman and 2nd District Commissioner Laura Bridley and 5th District Commissioner Dan Blough voted “no” on the motion to continue the item following the lengthy Dec. 2 hearing, which had been continued from Oct. 28.

“I support the project as submitted now,” Bridley said.

Blough also said he was prepared to approve the project that day, as was 4th District Commissioner Larry Ferini.

“I like the project,” Ferini said. “I don’t see too many problems with it.”

Central Coast Agriculture LLC cannabis video 03

Workers are shown harvesting cannabis at Central Coast Agriculture LLC's cultivation operation on Santa Rosa Road near Buellton in this image from a company promotional video.

Commissioners spent considerable time discussing an alleged illegal expansion of cannabis cultivation operating as a legal nonconforming use; a requirement to put utility lines underground along the property’s frontage; and the use of 57 shipping containers for storage, among other issues.

But 3rd District Commissioner John Parke’s motion to continue did not refer to anything except putting more specific procedures in the odor control plan.

“I’m not ready to vote for this today with just the promise of 'we’ll do this' or 'we’ll do that,'” Parke said.

No odor complaints about the existing cannabis cultivation had been received by the county until one was filed just two days before the Oct. 28 hearing.

However, Central Coast Agriculture modified the project’s proposed odor control plan to take a phased approach by having both the processing building’s carbon filtration and the outdoor vapor phase systems operating during harvesting and processing.

Then, if odor complaints were received, an odor investigation report would be used to extend the operation of the vapor phase system.

If that failed to resolve the problem, an industrial hygienist would be hired or an analysis of the best available controls technology would be used to make further adjustments to the system.

Marc Chytilo, attorney for the Coalition for Responsible Cannabis, said the plan was still inadequate and proposed an alternative that would require the installation of new odor control equipment if an odor complaint was lodged and the system was functioning at optimum levels but the problem could not be resolved.

Planning and Development Department Director Lisa Plowman told commissioners the County Code would give her the authority to require the installation of additional equipment without the need to specify that in the odor control plan.

Central Coast Agriculture site

An image taken from a video presentation by Central Coast Agriculture shows the cannabis cultivation site on Santa Rosa Road west of Buellton the company is seeking approval for from the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission.

Matt Allen, general counsel for Central Coast Agriculture, said the company fully intended to install new equipment if such a situation should arise, and he said he was willing to add that requirement to the odor control plan.

But he was not willing to incorporate the language suggested by Chytilo because it hadn’t been analyzed to determine its potential legal impacts.

Parke admitted Chytilo’s language was “somewhat wordy.”

“But I want to be able to tell the public, ‘You know, we can’t promise you that these odor abatement plans are going to work … but what we can tell you is that we have a process in place where if there’s odors that are still there … that we can require the best available technology to be upgraded and actually new hardware to be installed,’” Parke said.

Series: Recent Santa Barbara County Supervisors coverage

The Central Coast Agriculture project

Central Coast Agriculture is currently cultivating cannabis at 8701 Santa Rosa Road and is applying for permits to legalize existing structures and allow new structures to be built.

The company plans to grow 22 acres under existing hoop structures, with nursery operations on about 1.8 acres outdoors and 4 acres in existing hoop structures and additional nursery operations in an existing 6,954-square-foot greenhouse and a 7,000-square-foot agricultural building.

Harvested material would be stored in some of the 57 shipping containers already onsite, of which 42 would be removed within three years, and processing would take place in an existing 3,100-square-foot existing agricultural building.

The company plans to employ 20 full-time workers, with another 20 temporary workers hired during harvest.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News