Scathing grand jury report critical of Santa Barbara County’s cannabis regulation

Santa Barbara County’s process of regulating the cannabis industry was denounced by the 2020 grand jury in a scathing report that says supervisors ignored data and advice, used flawed reasoning, failed to adequately assess the impacts of cultivation and favored the industry over residents and businesses.

But one county supervisor who was involved of drafting the county’s ordinances said the issues raised have been discussed for years, disputed some of the report’s assumptions and conclusions and defended one of the prime objectives behind the ordinances.

Grand jurors said the board’s prime objective of developing “a robust cannabis industry” to increase county tax revenue “has altered the quality of life in Santa Barbara County, perhaps forever.”

“The jury believes the Board of Supervisors, in their hubris, failed the people of Santa Barbara County,” the report says in summary. “Now they must amend the cannabis ordinances to regain the people’s trust.”

The 26-page report, issued Tuesday, reached 12 finding that accuse the Board of Supervisors of giving cannabis industry representatives unequal access, drafting the ordinances without public adequate public input and scrutiny and allowing an excessive number of licenses and amount of acreage

“Instead of a balanced approach carefully evaluating how the cannabis industry would be compatible both as to amount of acreage and location, the board simply opened the floodgates,” the report says.

It also says some supervisors pushed their own agenda while others “meekly followed or resigned themselves to the inevitable” and some Chief Executive Office and Planning and Development Department senior staffers became cannabis advocates who lost their objectivity and interfered in the work of independent agencies.