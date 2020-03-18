Solvang calls special City Council meeting Friday night, launches COVID-19 resource website

A special Solvang City Council meeting has been called for Friday night to discuss the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including declaring an emergency, adjusting operations and providing assistance to citizens.

The 7 p.m. meeting in the Council Chambers of City Hall is open to the public, but those attending will be asked to adhere to the social distancing rule by staying six feet apart, a city spokeswoman said.

Residents who would like to make comments to the council but can’t attend the meeting can send them in advance or during the meeting via email to public@cityofsolvang.com to be read into the record, the spokeswoman said.

Solvang just launched a temporary COVID-19 resources website at www.solvangresources.com that will be updated and have new resources added daily.

The site is divided into several sections with links to databases, news, press releases and assistance for residents and business owners, the spokeswoman said.

She added the city is advising residents and elder care facilities to be extra vigilant regarding scams and fraud schemes related to COVID-19 circulating via email, telephone and other means.

The city also announced that Santa Barbara County has been approved for disaster loan assistance through the U.S. Small Business Administration, and business owners, nonprofit organization directors, homeowners and renters can visit https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela to learn about and apply for available loans.

