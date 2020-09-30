Solvang Chamber of Commerce to host multiple candidate forums in October

The Solvang Chamber of Commerce will host several candidate forums in October, starting this Friday at 8 a.m. with a "Coffee with the Candidate" forum at The Coffee House by CHOMP located at 1693 Mission Dr. in Solvang.
The event will be held outside in the coffee house courtyard in accordance with Covid-19 regulations. Attendees are asked to your face mask and a lawn chair.
See more information on future forums, and get more information on what is happening in Solvang on the Chamber's website - here; on their Facebook page, here; or on their Instagram page, here.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
