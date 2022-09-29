A proposed detached garage in Solvang got the green light Wednesday after the property owner and neighbors who filed an appeal of the project reached an agreement on revisions to the plan.

With both sides agreeing to changes in the project, the appeal was rendered moot.

So the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission denied the appeal and granted a permit for the project on a 4-0 vote, with 5th District Commissioner Vincent Martinez absent.

Jason Sideris received a land use development permit to build a 5,000-square-foot, 26-foot tall garage behind his home at 999 Jason Way, not far north of Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.

Sideris said he wanted the garage so he could move vehicles and related equipment and parts from his yard into the structure.

But the permit was appealed by Sideris’ neighbor Janeen Beller, who claimed the structure was out of character for the surrounding neighborhood, which was her primary complaint.

The appeal also said the garage was not in keeping with the E-1 zoning for small single-family residential estates and that not enough neighbors were notified of its proposed construction.

Eighteen neighbors signed on to her appeal, although 12 of them later pulled out.

Commissioners first heard the appeal last July and continued it so they could arrange to make site visits and staff could investigate the commission’s discretion to condition permits.

But it also gave Sideris and Beller the opportunity to meet, discuss the details of the structure and potentially come up with a structural modifications and a landscaping plan to soften its visual impact.

The two sides were able to agree on a several changes, including initially reducing the height to 22 feet, 3 inches, then lowering it again to 21 feet, 5 inches.

Commissioner John Parke, whose 3rd District encompasses the site, pointed out the side wall height had been reduced from 20 feet to 18 feet.

Revised plans also specify which drought-tolerant species will be planted along the southern and western sides of the garage and that it will be painted dark green.

“We’re good. We’re fine with this,” Beller told the commission, but she and her husband wanted to make sure once the garage is built, Sideris’ yard is cleared.

“I wouldn’t be spending all this money to leave the vehicles outside,” Sideris told the commission.

Parke said he was confident everything would be cleaned off the yard and moved into the garage.

“This is a very good example of what can be done when the parties to a dispute are open to resolving it among themselves rather than having the commission or some other body imposing it upon them,” Chairman and 1st District Commissioner C. Michael Cooney said.