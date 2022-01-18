The city of Solvang was awarded the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award by the Government Finance Officers Association for its presentation of the 2021 fiscal budget, according to city officials, who say the award is considered to be the highest form of recognition in governmental budgeting.

"The city’s budget document is the primary communication tool to the community meant to provide transparency of the city's operations and financial position," said City Manager Xenia Bradford. "I congratulate our budget team for achieving the Government Finance Officers Association award for this document.”

More than 1,700 participants took part in the Budget Awards Program across the U.S., according to officials. Solvang was honored for its budget that effectively serves as a policy document, financial plan, operational guide and communications device as outlined by the program guidelines. In addition, 14 mandatory criteria were met.

According to Bradford, the city takes a conservative approach to its financial policies to ensure that Solvang maintains long-term fiscal sustainability.

“The city of Solvang is a community supported by its unique economy as a prime tourist destination. Our economy upholds the quality of life our residents enjoy," she said.

